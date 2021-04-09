Bulawayo CBD in power blackout again

News / National

by Staff reporter

BULAWAYO city centre and some suburbs have suffered yet another power blackout following a fault caused by a power surge on Monday evening.The fault has also affected residential areas such as North End and areas north of Harare Road.Zesa acting Western Region general manager Engineer Lloyd Jaji said their technicians were attending to the fault.He said they managed to restore power on Monday night using an alternative route but it also failed on Tuesday morning."Efforts to identify the fault are underway, last night (Monday) we used an alternative route to pick-up the affected clients. Unfortunately, the alternative also tripped this morning (Tuesday)," said Eng Jaji.He apologised for the interruption of the power supply in the affected areas."We are striving to restore power as soon as possible and we sincerely regret the inconvenience caused," said Eng Jaji.Last month the city centre and other suburbs experienced a five-day power blackout following an electrical fault at a Zesa substation at the Belmont industrial area.The power outage affected business operators in the city centre.