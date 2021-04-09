4 more people succumb to Covid-19 in Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE country recorded four more Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, and 17 new cases.The Ministry of Heath and Child Care said all the 17 new cases are local transmissions.Five cases were reported in Matabeleland South followed by Manicaland and Midlands with three cases each, Bulawayo, Mashonaland East and Masvingo with two cases each while Harare and Mashonaland West recorded one case each."All 17 new cases are local transmissions. There are 30 hospitalised cases, 0 asymptomatic, 14 mild to moderate, 11 severe cases and five intensive care unit," read the statement.So far, 28 new recoveries were reported while the national recovery rate stands at 93.5 percent and active cases went up to 864 yesterday.A total of 1 111 tests were conducted yesterday and positivity was 1,7 percent."As of 12 April 2021, Zimbabwe has now recorded 37 307 confirmed cases, 34 901 recoveries and 1 542 deaths," read the statement.According to a statement from the Ministry of Health and Child Care a total of 205 275 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19.