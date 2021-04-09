BCC revenue collection in disarray

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Covid-19 pandemic has hampered the Bulawayo City Council's (BCC) revenue collection, with the city fathers admitting it has exacerbated their already dwindling financial position.The latest council report indicates that since the advent of the deadly pandemic in March 2020, the local authority had to forgo other sources of revenue collection due to lockdown restrictions.In his submission during a full council meeting, deputy mayor Mlandu Ncube said it was unfortunate the city management withdrew its services from some crucial revenue collection points, like bus termini and vendors at a time the revenue was needed most."He (Ncube) made reference to long distance bus termini which used to be manned by security personnel, however the operations had been suspended due to Covid-19."Vendors and bus operators were operating freely and there has been no revenue collection."It was an expense for the council to pay its labour force who manned and cleaned bus termini without any revenue generation."He suggested that structures that were Covid-19 compliant should be built so as to continue collecting revenue."He further noted that buses were using undesignated areas as pick up and drop off points and benefiting from the services at no cost," reads the report in part.Ward 4 councillor Silas Chigora also weighed in, saying "council had lost the zeal to collect revenue".He said that huge trucks carrying heavy or abnormal loads have been a common sight in the central business district (CBD), despite 30 tonne trucks being banned.Chigora further noted that there was need to enforce by-laws and to fine or arrest law breakers.In response the city's financial director, Kimpton Ndimande confirmed that the pandemic had affected all council operations, resulting in poor revenue collection.On the other hand, Bulawayo town clerk Christopher Dube said there was a need to enforce by-laws to boost revenue collection.The city fathers have for the past three years been battling to agree on a vehicle parking tender, an initiative that has been identified as one of the major sources of revenue if it is approved.