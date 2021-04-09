9 more radios set to be licensed

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (Baz) is set to review its frequency allotment which will enable it to accommodate nine new community radio stations.This comes as the government last week announced that it plans to licence more independent players in the television and radio broadcasting sector.It also comes after Zimbabwe awarded licences to six new television stations last November which are set to go live in 18 months. In the latest move, Baz said it plans to increase broadcasting coverage for community radios stations."In accordance with paragraph 4(3) of the First Schedule to the Broadcasting Services Act [Chapter 12:06], Baz intends to revise the Broadcasting Frequency Allotment Plan published in General Notice 148 of 2020."The revision seeks to divide or split the coverage areas for four (4) Community Radio Broadcasting Service licence or coverage areas in order to come up with eight (8) Community Radio Broadcasting Services and one (1) Campus Radio Broadcasting Service," Baz said in a statement.