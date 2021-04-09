Council told to build flats to save land

News / National

by Staff reporter

BULAWAYO residents have suggested that the local authority develop high-rise buildings as land shortage looms in the city.Contributing during an online city master plan review consultative meeting yesterday, a resident from Ward 1 suggested that Bulawayo City Council starts to develop infrastructure that saves land."Since land is a limited and finite resource the city council has to consider investing in high rise buildings (flats)," contributed one resident identified as Sibindi.Sibindi further suggested that the BCC engages contractors, who are well-versed with the calibre of infrastructure in question, to come up with modern plans for the high rise buildings.BCC public relations officer Bongiwe Ngwenya said the consultative meeting will continue in different wards according to the schedule.