Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa's govt approves return of 'green bombers'

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
CABINET Tuesday agreed to the reintroduction of the suspended National Youth Service Training Programme, whose graduates have been linked to acts of terror on mostly opposition supporters at the behest of government and the ruling Zanu-PF party.

This was announced during this week's post-cabinet media briefing by Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa.
 
The proposal, according to Mutsvangwa, came as a result of consultations between the ministries of Youths and Defence and was tabled by Youth Minister Kirsty Coventry.

Said Mutsvangwa, "Cabinet noted that National Youth Service is an important youth development programme which is crucial in nurturing young people into becoming responsible and resilient citizens with a clear sense of national identity and respect for national values."

"The programme is a key strategy for youth empowerment in national, regional, continental and international development guiding frameworks to which Zimbabwe is a member.

"The programme is designed to equip youths, who comprise persons between the ages of 18 and 35 years with patriotism, discipline, volunteerism, survival skills, hard work, loyalty, tolerance, resilience, determination and honesty.

"During training the youths will be encouraged to participate in development projects and disaster response activities and thereby assist in enhancing national capacity to manage disasters."

Mutsvangwa added the government would fund the programme upon enactment of the necessary law.

"The programme shall also be mandated to generate its own income through engagement in commercial activities. The youths will not pay fees but will be provided with uniforms, training kits and travel expenses, and will be accorded allowances as the economy improves."

The controversial programme was introduced in the early 2000s by the now late Youth Minister and one time Zanu-PF political commissar Border Gezi as an orientation programme for the youths before they sought employment in the country.

However, the graduates, derisively referred to as Green bombers because of their light green uniform, were often accused of unleashing terror against perceived opposition members in the communities they lived in.

They have also been dismissed by opponents as indoctrination camps for desperate young men and women who were being trained to become Zanu-PF foot soldiers.

Critics of the training programme have also questioned why children of top Zimbabwean politicians are instead taken to expensive universities abroad while those of the poor are confined to the camps to be fed on Zanu-PF propaganda under the guise of national youth training.

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'It is sink or swim time for the MDC'

4 hrs ago | 1007 Views

Pan-African Parliament pushes for Zimbabwe sanctions removal

4 hrs ago | 195 Views

Government told to fund testing of learners

4 hrs ago | 192 Views

Rape clinic launches 72-hour campaign

4 hrs ago | 90 Views

Council told to build flats to save land

4 hrs ago | 286 Views

BCC to purchase water pumps directly

4 hrs ago | 242 Views

9 more radios set to be licensed

4 hrs ago | 165 Views

BCC revenue collection in disarray

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

Tobaiwa Mudede in fresh arm Wrangle

4 hrs ago | 590 Views

2 Bulawayo men up for robbery

4 hrs ago | 178 Views

Covid-19 slows down Batoka Gorge project

4 hrs ago | 94 Views

Muduhwa back at Bosso

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

Man jailed for indulging in sex with minor

4 hrs ago | 339 Views

4 more people succumb to Covid-19 in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 258 Views

Bulawayo CBD in power blackout again

4 hrs ago | 102 Views

Man attempts to cut off hooker's hands

4 hrs ago | 219 Views

28 Malawian border jumpers to be deported from Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 114 Views

Police launch manhunt for polygamist

4 hrs ago | 168 Views

Chiwenga says no one will be displaced in Chilonga

4 hrs ago | 211 Views

Mamombe, Chimbiri lose fresh bail bid

4 hrs ago | 124 Views

Hit-and-run driver fined

4 hrs ago | 174 Views

Rwandan refugees in Zimbabwe reject going back home

4 hrs ago | 169 Views

Grace Mugabe's son granted bail

10 hrs ago | 2815 Views

Opposition offenders are no special citizens

11 hrs ago | 938 Views

The controversial role of private military, security companies in Africa

14 hrs ago | 1960 Views

Frank Buyanga's prized properties up for sale as legal woes mount in SA

14 hrs ago | 2411 Views

Civil servants to work only Monday and Tuesday

14 hrs ago | 4945 Views

Why Mnangagwa wants Luke Malaba to stay

14 hrs ago | 3735 Views

Mnangagwa tramples on constitution over Malaba

14 hrs ago | 3130 Views

'Zanu PF has no legitimacy to amend constitution' said Biti - nonsense, you foolishly gave them legitimacy

15 hrs ago | 1120 Views

Grace Mugabe's son detained for theft

15 hrs ago | 3728 Views

'Recalls a result of serious factional fights in MDC'

15 hrs ago | 1273 Views

Killer Zivhu's posh Mercedes-Benz burnt to ashes

15 hrs ago | 3124 Views

'Cabinet misled on learners' safety'

15 hrs ago | 858 Views

Zanu-PF Midlands breaks COVID-19 rules

16 hrs ago | 488 Views

'Schools can't afford COVID-19 test costs'

16 hrs ago | 494 Views

New twist to Justice Ndewere case

16 hrs ago | 3174 Views

IOM programmes benefit 4 800 returnee migrants

16 hrs ago | 260 Views

Police arrest another firearms smuggler

16 hrs ago | 777 Views

Sangoma uses manhood to heal patient

16 hrs ago | 1895 Views

Govt, parents clash over June exams suspension

16 hrs ago | 445 Views

US$ prices must come with US$ salaries, says MDC Alliance

16 hrs ago | 822 Views

Air Zimbabwe administrator lays out debt settlement plan

16 hrs ago | 347 Views

Mwonzora has sold his soul for a bowl of soup

16 hrs ago | 982 Views

Ideological orientation of council officials unconstitutional

16 hrs ago | 113 Views

Mavesere stars in Varsity Cup

16 hrs ago | 131 Views

Caps United eye new Nyoni deal

16 hrs ago | 265 Views

Bosso bemoan fitness levels

16 hrs ago | 236 Views

BCC runs out of industrial land

16 hrs ago | 284 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days