Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

5kg gold ore lands teenager in jail

by Simbarashe Sithole
41 secs ago | Views
A 19-YEAR-OLD Bindura man was yesterday sentenced to two years behind bars by a Bindura magistrate for possessing five kilograms of gold ore at a farm he had tresspassed in Bindura.


Evidence Chitekwere of Pasango farm, Bindura pleaded guilty before Samantha Dhlamini who passed the judgement for his incarceration.

Prosecutor Shiella Kudzai Maribha told the court that on April 6 Chitekwere tresspassed into a private farm at night and started prospecting gold using an iron rod.

A security guard saw a torch in the  farm, went closer and managed to apprehend the now convict.

Chitekwere had stolen five kilograms of gold ore when the guard then took him to the police station.
Feedback Twitter @ simbasithosimbasithole@bulawayo24.comWhatsApp +27610282354


Source - Byo24news

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

South Africa suspends rollout of J&J vaccine

7 hrs ago | 622 Views

Mnangagwa's govt approves return of 'green bombers'

10 hrs ago | 2194 Views

'It is sink or swim time for the MDC'

11 hrs ago | 1632 Views

Pan-African Parliament pushes for Zimbabwe sanctions removal

11 hrs ago | 295 Views

Government told to fund testing of learners

11 hrs ago | 342 Views

Rape clinic launches 72-hour campaign

11 hrs ago | 164 Views

Council told to build flats to save land

11 hrs ago | 467 Views

BCC to purchase water pumps directly

11 hrs ago | 323 Views

9 more radios set to be licensed

11 hrs ago | 216 Views

BCC revenue collection in disarray

11 hrs ago | 90 Views

Tobaiwa Mudede in fresh arm Wrangle

11 hrs ago | 911 Views

2 Bulawayo men up for robbery

11 hrs ago | 263 Views

Covid-19 slows down Batoka Gorge project

11 hrs ago | 141 Views

Muduhwa back at Bosso

11 hrs ago | 136 Views

Man jailed for indulging in sex with minor

11 hrs ago | 513 Views

4 more people succumb to Covid-19 in Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 359 Views

Bulawayo CBD in power blackout again

11 hrs ago | 155 Views

Man attempts to cut off hooker's hands

11 hrs ago | 364 Views

28 Malawian border jumpers to be deported from Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 173 Views

Police launch manhunt for polygamist

11 hrs ago | 262 Views

Chiwenga says no one will be displaced in Chilonga

11 hrs ago | 308 Views

Mamombe, Chimbiri lose fresh bail bid

11 hrs ago | 171 Views

Hit-and-run driver fined

11 hrs ago | 234 Views

Rwandan refugees in Zimbabwe reject going back home

12 hrs ago | 269 Views

Grace Mugabe's son granted bail

18 hrs ago | 2893 Views

Opposition offenders are no special citizens

18 hrs ago | 981 Views

The controversial role of private military, security companies in Africa

21 hrs ago | 2065 Views

Frank Buyanga's prized properties up for sale as legal woes mount in SA

22 hrs ago | 2485 Views

Civil servants to work only Monday and Tuesday

22 hrs ago | 5119 Views

Why Mnangagwa wants Luke Malaba to stay

22 hrs ago | 3901 Views

Mnangagwa tramples on constitution over Malaba

22 hrs ago | 3254 Views

'Zanu PF has no legitimacy to amend constitution' said Biti - nonsense, you foolishly gave them legitimacy

23 hrs ago | 1145 Views

Grace Mugabe's son detained for theft

23 hrs ago | 3817 Views

'Recalls a result of serious factional fights in MDC'

23 hrs ago | 1312 Views

Killer Zivhu's posh Mercedes-Benz burnt to ashes

23 hrs ago | 3239 Views

'Cabinet misled on learners' safety'

23 hrs ago | 866 Views

Zanu-PF Midlands breaks COVID-19 rules

23 hrs ago | 491 Views

'Schools can't afford COVID-19 test costs'

23 hrs ago | 495 Views

New twist to Justice Ndewere case

23 hrs ago | 3477 Views

IOM programmes benefit 4 800 returnee migrants

23 hrs ago | 267 Views

Police arrest another firearms smuggler

23 hrs ago | 788 Views

Sangoma uses manhood to heal patient

23 hrs ago | 1971 Views

Govt, parents clash over June exams suspension

23 hrs ago | 460 Views

US$ prices must come with US$ salaries, says MDC Alliance

23 hrs ago | 870 Views

Air Zimbabwe administrator lays out debt settlement plan

23 hrs ago | 361 Views

Mwonzora has sold his soul for a bowl of soup

23 hrs ago | 1000 Views

Ideological orientation of council officials unconstitutional

23 hrs ago | 115 Views

Mavesere stars in Varsity Cup

23 hrs ago | 133 Views

Caps United eye new Nyoni deal

23 hrs ago | 273 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days