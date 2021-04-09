5kg gold ore lands teenager in jail

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 19-YEAR-OLD Bindura man was yesterday sentenced to two years behind bars by a Bindura magistrate for possessing five kilograms of gold ore at a farm he had tresspassed in Bindura.

Evidence Chitekwere of Pasango farm, Bindura pleaded guilty before Samantha Dhlamini who passed the judgement for his incarceration.Prosecutor Shiella Kudzai Maribha told the court that on April 6 Chitekwere tresspassed into a private farm at night and started prospecting gold using an iron rod.A security guard saw a torch in the farm, went closer and managed to apprehend the now convict.Chitekwere had stolen five kilograms of gold ore when the guard then took him to the police station.Twitter @ simbasithosimbasithole@bulawayo24.comWhatsApp +27610282354