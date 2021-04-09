Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MDC Alliance wounds self-inflicted, says analysts

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
LIKE a deck of jacks, the MDC-Alliance is crumbling, triggering a mass exodus of distressed and disillusioned former officials who are joining Zanu-PF in droves.

At the centre of the collapse of the MDC-A led by Mr Nelson Chamisa is the recovering economy and a cold realisation by his supporters that he has all along been leading them down the garden path, analysts have said.

In 2018, Mr Chamisa managed to garner a sizable number of votes, something that analysts attributed to his rhetoric that many have now discovered to be empty of substance and deliverables.

It is not just the card-carrying supporters who are jumping ship, but former legislators have also abandoned the troubled opposition.

Former MDC Masvingo Urban legislator Tongai Matutu, MDC deputy treasurer Lillian Timveos and Blessing Chebundo, the ex-opposition legislator for Kwekwe Central, Senator James Makore, former party spokesperson Obert Gutu, all left the MDC to join Zanu-PF.

When Chamisa joined with several opposition political parties in the country, hubris blinded him and some former members got fed-up by the imaginary powers that he was abusing, the analysts said. Political analyst Mr Collin Mharadzano said those who have defected have met their damascene moment as was always expected.

"Zanu-PF and specifically the New Dispensation's record on delivering what is spelt out in its solid people's manifesto is implacable. This is against an anti-people opposition which has taken it upon itself to spearhead an anti-people crusade openly," he said.

Formed in 1999, at the behest of white commercial farmers who were losing their farms, the MDC became a vehicle by Western nations to push the anti-Zimbabwe agenda. And to achieve its goals, which include reversing the land reform programme, the MDC-A has for the past two decades been at the forefront of calling for the maintenance of the illegal economic sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by Western nations as punishment for embarking on land reform. But now the political terrain has changed, political analyst Mr Regai Cheuka said.

"Zimbabweans have matured to know the difference between the good and bad. People now want politics of development, politics that have positive results to our communities, provinces and the entire country".

Zanu-PF, Mr Cheuka said, has stood the test of time and is arguably the best political outfit in Zimbabwe with the capacity to transform the fortunes of the Zimbabweans for the better.

Further, he said this exodus speaks volumes of the MDC-A ideological bankruptcy.

"It's time the MDC supporters get the wake-up call that Chamisa has nothing to offer save for riding on the fame that Morgan Tsvangirai created for the party and also abandoning ship before it sinks".

There is nothing the MDC-A could do to stop the defections, Alexander Rusero, another political commentator said.

"MDC-A can do nothing, people associate based on their beliefs and preference, not convictions. It means there are no permanent friends, but permanent interests. Defections have always happened since Biblical times. Nothing strange or amiss, just citizens exercising their constitutionally guaranteed right to freedom of association and belonging".

So far, hundreds of MDC-A members across the country have dumped the troubled party to join Zanu-PF and as a pledge of allegiance surrendered their opposition paraphernalia to receive the revolutionary party electronic cards.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Marginalisation, tribalism - The emergence of Mthwakazi Republic Party

30 mins ago | 19 Views

'I sneeze Zapu, I eat Zapu,' says Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo's son

39 mins ago | 84 Views

Mnangagwa moves to douse Chilonga flames

40 mins ago | 126 Views

Mnangagwa's govt resurrects youth militia

42 mins ago | 76 Views

MDC councillors left out of govt functions

43 mins ago | 64 Views

Farmer demands US$ rentals from rural teachers

44 mins ago | 54 Views

5kg gold ore lands Bindura teen in jail

45 mins ago | 57 Views

'Ndewere was barred from work after suspension'

45 mins ago | 95 Views

COVID-19 infections in schools under control, says Govt

46 mins ago | 14 Views

Police blitz nets 9 000 illegal miners

46 mins ago | 53 Views

Police in soup over fatal shooting

47 mins ago | 161 Views

Fake soldiers on the prowl, says ZNA

47 mins ago | 105 Views

Bulawayo water reticulation system set for overhaul

48 mins ago | 54 Views

Stakes high ahead of Zimbabwe, SA clash

50 mins ago | 102 Views

Residents fume as mayor relocates

51 mins ago | 146 Views

Is possession of a passport a privilege or basic right?

52 mins ago | 86 Views

Victoria Falls housing backlog hits15 000

54 mins ago | 27 Views

13 000 border jumpers, smugglers nabbed at Beitbridge

54 mins ago | 65 Views

News vendor killer arrested

56 mins ago | 159 Views

NSSA targets US$60 equivalent monthly pension payouts

57 mins ago | 67 Views

Ministry requires 40 000 more teachers

57 mins ago | 92 Views

75 year old man kills girlfriend

57 mins ago | 93 Views

Arrest warrant issued for 'unlicensed' medical doctor

58 mins ago | 72 Views

Bosso get boost in time for Uhuru Cup

58 mins ago | 54 Views

Malawian border jumpers deported

59 mins ago | 40 Views

Lawyer's bid to close down digital banking platforms flops

59 mins ago | 42 Views

NSSA clinic for pensioners

60 mins ago | 30 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo meets

60 mins ago | 101 Views

Be wary of bogus soldiers, says ZNA

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Mnangagwa okays amnesty request

1 hr ago | 129 Views

No independence exeat for boarders

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Public Warning from EcoCash Against Fraud

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

5kg gold ore lands teenager in jail

2 hrs ago | 362 Views

South Africa suspends rollout of J&J vaccine

9 hrs ago | 866 Views

Mnangagwa's govt approves return of 'green bombers'

12 hrs ago | 2710 Views

'It is sink or swim time for the MDC'

13 hrs ago | 1814 Views

Pan-African Parliament pushes for Zimbabwe sanctions removal

13 hrs ago | 345 Views

Government told to fund testing of learners

13 hrs ago | 381 Views

Rape clinic launches 72-hour campaign

13 hrs ago | 189 Views

Council told to build flats to save land

13 hrs ago | 523 Views

BCC to purchase water pumps directly

13 hrs ago | 358 Views

9 more radios set to be licensed

13 hrs ago | 241 Views

BCC revenue collection in disarray

13 hrs ago | 106 Views

Tobaiwa Mudede in fresh arm Wrangle

13 hrs ago | 1022 Views

2 Bulawayo men up for robbery

13 hrs ago | 304 Views

Covid-19 slows down Batoka Gorge project

13 hrs ago | 167 Views

Muduhwa back at Bosso

13 hrs ago | 152 Views

Man jailed for indulging in sex with minor

13 hrs ago | 609 Views

4 more people succumb to Covid-19 in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 439 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days