Mnangagwa's Politburo meets

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF will today hold its Politburo meeting at its headquarters in Harare, party spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo has said.In a statement yesterday, Khaya Moyo, who is the Zanu-PF Secretary for Information and Publicity, urged members to be punctual."The Secretary for Administration Dr. O. M Mpofu wishes to advise all members that there shall be a Politburo meeting to be held on Wednesday 14 April 2021 at the Home of the People's Revolution, Zanu-PF headquarters commencing 1000hrs," he said.All members are expected to be seated by 9.45 am.