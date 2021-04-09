Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa's Politburo meets

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Zanu-PF will today hold its Politburo meeting at its headquarters in Harare, party spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo has said.

In a statement yesterday, Khaya Moyo, who is the Zanu-PF Secretary for Information and Publicity, urged members to be punctual.

"The Secretary for Administration Dr. O. M Mpofu wishes to advise all members that there shall be a Politburo meeting to be held on Wednesday 14 April 2021 at the Home of the People's Revolution, Zanu-PF headquarters commencing 1000hrs," he said.

All members are expected to be seated by 9.45 am.

Source - the herald

