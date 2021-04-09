Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Lawyer's bid to close down digital banking platforms flops

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A HARARE lawyer's attempt to have all mobile-based digital banking platforms of FBC Bank closed after an imposter used his name to fraudulently open an account with the bank for criminal activities, failed after the High Court denied the request since the lawyer had not opened the account and so had no grounds to sue.

Mr Nigel Sithole sued the bank after an imposter fraudulently opened a bank account in his name to dupe members of the public of their money through a car hire-to-buy scheme posing as the lawyer to gain people's trust. Those entering the scheme would deposit money into the banking account number 6017042200218469 held with FBC Bank.   

The scam came to Mr Sithole's attention on January 31 this year when a Facebook user called Samantha Ndaba posted on his Facebook page demanding repayment for the money that he had allegedly swindled from her. Upon engaging the woman, Mr Sithole discovered that some person unknown to him had opened a bank account with FBC Bank in his name.

The person was advertising the sale of cars was luring victims to part with their money under the belief that they were dealing with the lawyer.  

Mr Sithole reported the matter to police and the Law Society of Zimbabwe. He also made an official complaint to the bank's security and loss control department, where it was established that the imposter had even used a fictitious address, number 1034 Mabvuku.

A bid to trace the imposter reached a dead end and the bank went on to shut the fraudulently opened account. After engaging the bank, Mr Sithole subsequently sued the FBC Bank along with the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe.  

He sought an order compelling the bank to shut the bank's three digital banking platforms: the mobile banking platform under USSD quick code*220#; WhatsApp digital banking platform marketed as Noku under WhatsApp number +263 776670211 and the mobile software application called Mobile Moola App.

He argued that the digital banking platforms were operating in breach of the provisions of the Money Laundering and Proceeds of Crime Act with little regard to Know Your-Client verification process provided for in the Act.  But Justice Esther Muremba dismissed the application, saying Mr Sithole had failed to establish that FBC Bank was liable for the relief he was seeking. It was the court's finding that Mr Sithole did not have a cause of action under the Act.  

Justice Muremba said Mr Sithole could not claim that he was suing in contract simply because he had given a narration of events he said entitled him to the relief. A contract which was fraudulently entered into in the name of another person without their knowledge and consent was not consistent with the doctrine of freedom of contract.

"As such, such a contract was not valid and it created no rights and obligations between the parties," she said.

None of the parties could act and sue upon it. Since Mr Sithole did not open an account with FBC and neither did he authorise anyone to open an account on his behalf, so he had no contract with the bank for him to sue it, ruled Justice Muremba.

"There is no cause of action which entitles that applicant to be granted the reliefs that he is seeking," she said. In her ruling, Justice Muremba noted that Mr Sithole suffered harm as a result of the bank account that was opened with FBC Bank by an imposter in his name.

She agreed with Mr Sithole that FBC Bank created a system that was open to abuse as evidenced by the fact that Ms Ndaba was duped into depositing money into the fictitious account. However, it was the court's final ruling that an interdict was appropriate only when future injury was feared.

This meant Mr Sithole had the onus to establish on a balance probability that there were grounds for a reasonable apprehension that the injury that occurred to him would be repeated in future, which he failed to do.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Marginalisation, tribalism - The emergence of Mthwakazi Republic Party

33 mins ago | 21 Views

'I sneeze Zapu, I eat Zapu,' says Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo's son

42 mins ago | 88 Views

Mnangagwa moves to douse Chilonga flames

42 mins ago | 134 Views

Mnangagwa's govt resurrects youth militia

44 mins ago | 79 Views

MDC councillors left out of govt functions

46 mins ago | 69 Views

Farmer demands US$ rentals from rural teachers

46 mins ago | 62 Views

5kg gold ore lands Bindura teen in jail

47 mins ago | 63 Views

'Ndewere was barred from work after suspension'

48 mins ago | 100 Views

COVID-19 infections in schools under control, says Govt

48 mins ago | 14 Views

Police blitz nets 9 000 illegal miners

49 mins ago | 55 Views

Police in soup over fatal shooting

49 mins ago | 169 Views

Fake soldiers on the prowl, says ZNA

50 mins ago | 107 Views

Bulawayo water reticulation system set for overhaul

50 mins ago | 56 Views

Stakes high ahead of Zimbabwe, SA clash

52 mins ago | 107 Views

Residents fume as mayor relocates

54 mins ago | 155 Views

Is possession of a passport a privilege or basic right?

55 mins ago | 91 Views

Victoria Falls housing backlog hits15 000

56 mins ago | 27 Views

13 000 border jumpers, smugglers nabbed at Beitbridge

57 mins ago | 67 Views

News vendor killer arrested

59 mins ago | 173 Views

NSSA targets US$60 equivalent monthly pension payouts

59 mins ago | 68 Views

Ministry requires 40 000 more teachers

59 mins ago | 93 Views

75 year old man kills girlfriend

60 mins ago | 101 Views

Arrest warrant issued for 'unlicensed' medical doctor

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Bosso get boost in time for Uhuru Cup

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Malawian border jumpers deported

1 hr ago | 42 Views

NSSA clinic for pensioners

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo meets

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Be wary of bogus soldiers, says ZNA

1 hr ago | 52 Views

MDC Alliance wounds self-inflicted, says analysts

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Mnangagwa okays amnesty request

1 hr ago | 138 Views

No independence exeat for boarders

1 hr ago | 59 Views

Public Warning from EcoCash Against Fraud

2 hrs ago | 166 Views

5kg gold ore lands teenager in jail

2 hrs ago | 368 Views

South Africa suspends rollout of J&J vaccine

9 hrs ago | 871 Views

Mnangagwa's govt approves return of 'green bombers'

12 hrs ago | 2723 Views

'It is sink or swim time for the MDC'

13 hrs ago | 1815 Views

Pan-African Parliament pushes for Zimbabwe sanctions removal

13 hrs ago | 345 Views

Government told to fund testing of learners

13 hrs ago | 383 Views

Rape clinic launches 72-hour campaign

13 hrs ago | 189 Views

Council told to build flats to save land

13 hrs ago | 523 Views

BCC to purchase water pumps directly

13 hrs ago | 358 Views

9 more radios set to be licensed

13 hrs ago | 241 Views

BCC revenue collection in disarray

13 hrs ago | 106 Views

Tobaiwa Mudede in fresh arm Wrangle

13 hrs ago | 1023 Views

2 Bulawayo men up for robbery

13 hrs ago | 305 Views

Covid-19 slows down Batoka Gorge project

13 hrs ago | 167 Views

Muduhwa back at Bosso

13 hrs ago | 152 Views

Man jailed for indulging in sex with minor

13 hrs ago | 611 Views

4 more people succumb to Covid-19 in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 442 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days