Bosso get boost in time for Uhuru Cup

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
HIGHLANDERS' preparations for the 41st Independence Cup match against fierce rivals Dynamos received a major boost following the arrival of rock-solid defender Peter Muduhwa following an unsuccessful loan stint with Tanzanian champions Simba SC.

Dynamos and Highlanders will renew their rivalry in the Uhuru Cup game on Sunday at the National Sports Stadium, as the major highlight of Zimbabwe's 41st independence anniversary.

Both teams are set to face off with rusty players following a long-layoff due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and only after less than a week's training. Both sides have beefed up their squads, but it is the return of Muduhwa that gives Highlanders some aura of belief, as the dependable defender had been training extensively in Tanzania since February, making him fitter than most of his teammates.

The defender had his six-month loan spell with Simba SC terminated after three months before he played competitively.

On his return, Muduhwa immediately got down to business, undergoing Covid-19 and medical tests with his Bosso teammates yesterday morning.

"We are not taking chances. As we continue with our pre-season preparations, the players are going through medical tests. Football is coming back," wrote Bosso on their official social media pages.

New signings, midfielder Winston Mhango and striker Lynnoth Chikuhwa also underwent tests yesterday. But it's the return of the 27-year-old Muduhwa, who can also play as a right-back or defensive midfielder, which gives Bosso a boost ahead of the weekend Independence Cup.

Highlanders coach Mandla Mpofu was excited by Muduhwa's return, saying this is an opportunity for the player to "pick himself up and face fresh challenges".

"Obviously as a coach I'm happy that we've got a player like Muduhwa back because he brings lots of experience and leadership to the team. I know he learnt a lot in the few months he spent in Tanzania and I have no doubt that he'll rub that experience onto his colleagues.

"I know Peter is an experienced player and whatever happened in Tanzania won't break him, but will make him stronger. I believe he'll use this time to reflect, pick himself up and face fresh challenges," said Mpofu.

Source - chronicle

