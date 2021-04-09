Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Arrest warrant issued for 'unlicensed' medical doctor

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A MEDICAL doctor from Bulawayo arrested for allegedly practising without a valid licence from the Medical and Dental Practitioners Council of Zimbabwe has absconded court. The court has since issued a warrant of arrest for the medical practitioner.

Emmanuel Mucheni (36) of New Parklands suburb allegedly attended to and issued a prescription to Mr Chenjerai Kudzurunga at 8th Avenue Emergency Clinic without a valid practising certificate.

Mr Kudzurunga took the prescription to Medi Health Pharmacy located along Joshua Nkomo Street before he tendered it to the pharmacist, Mr Azeem Gaibi, intending to purchase the prescribed medicine.

Mr Gaibi discovered that the prescription was issued by Mucheni and made a police report leading to his arrest.

The medical practitioner was supposed to appear on Monday before Bulawayo magistrate Ms Rachel Mukanga facing one count of violating the Health and Professions Act but he did not show up.

Prosecuting, Mr Terrence Chakabuda said on February 18, detectives from CID Drugs and Narcotics in Bulawayo received a tip-off indicating that Mucheni was discharging medical duties without a valid certificate.

Detectives then advised pharmacies within Bulawayo's Central Business District (CBD) to report to the police if they received any prescription issued by the accused person.

Source - chronicle

Most Popular In 7 Days