Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

NSSA targets US$60 equivalent monthly pension payouts

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE National Social Security Authority (NSSA) says it expects the minimum pension to be equivalent to US$60 by the end of the year payable at the interbank rate.

The pensions authority, which recently announced a raft of measures to complement monthly pay-outs to its beneficiaries, has dispatched its state-of-the-art mobile clinic to the southern region to provide selected medical services to its pensioners.

NSSA general manager, Mr Arthur Manase, said the medical surveillance clinic will be in the region for the next 44 days.

"During our meeting with pensioner representatives that was held in Harare on March 24, the Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Professor Paul Mavima, informed the meeting that NSSA would be utilising its mobile clinic and medical officers to serve our pensioners.

"We are doing this as part of measures to augment the monetary benefits, which we increased by 100 percent in April, with further increases expected in July and October. By year end we expect the minimum pension to be equivalent to US$60 payable at the interbank rate," said Mr Manase.

"The mobile clinic will be in the southern region starting with Zvishavane, then Gwanda and finally Bulawayo. It will carry out diagnostic medical surveillance in various mines and other industries in that region.

"It will also conduct an ad-hoc mobile clinic and assess medical needs of our pensioners using the same outing. This assessment will focus on eye problems associated with old age as well as other chronic conditions."

The NSSA general manager said the state pension fund was determined to address the perennial problem of poor benefits and had declared 2021 as the year to fulfil the needs of pensioners.

Working towards this goal, NSSA is pushing for the ratification of the automatic adjustment mechanism framework, which determines the maximum level of contribution from employers and employees. Currently the contribution rate is capped at $5 000, with employers and employees contributing 9 percent split equally.

This means the maximum monthly contribution to NSSA stands at a miserly $450, against expectations of pay-outs equivalent to at least the monthly poverty datum line.

"We are also looking at additional benefits such as funding for income generating projects, goat farming out-grower schemes, discounted groceries, Covid-19 vaccines, among others. Reality informs us that no matter how much we pay our pensioners, the amount can never be sufficient, so we need to come up with innovative ways of augmenting their pay-outs," said Mr Manase.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Marginalisation, tribalism - The emergence of Mthwakazi Republic Party

35 mins ago | 23 Views

'I sneeze Zapu, I eat Zapu,' says Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo's son

44 mins ago | 95 Views

Mnangagwa moves to douse Chilonga flames

45 mins ago | 142 Views

Mnangagwa's govt resurrects youth militia

47 mins ago | 83 Views

MDC councillors left out of govt functions

48 mins ago | 71 Views

Farmer demands US$ rentals from rural teachers

49 mins ago | 65 Views

5kg gold ore lands Bindura teen in jail

50 mins ago | 65 Views

'Ndewere was barred from work after suspension'

50 mins ago | 111 Views

COVID-19 infections in schools under control, says Govt

51 mins ago | 15 Views

Police blitz nets 9 000 illegal miners

51 mins ago | 57 Views

Police in soup over fatal shooting

52 mins ago | 181 Views

Fake soldiers on the prowl, says ZNA

52 mins ago | 111 Views

Bulawayo water reticulation system set for overhaul

53 mins ago | 57 Views

Stakes high ahead of Zimbabwe, SA clash

55 mins ago | 118 Views

Residents fume as mayor relocates

56 mins ago | 165 Views

Is possession of a passport a privilege or basic right?

57 mins ago | 95 Views

Victoria Falls housing backlog hits15 000

59 mins ago | 29 Views

13 000 border jumpers, smugglers nabbed at Beitbridge

59 mins ago | 73 Views

News vendor killer arrested

1 hr ago | 187 Views

Ministry requires 40 000 more teachers

1 hr ago | 97 Views

75 year old man kills girlfriend

1 hr ago | 107 Views

Arrest warrant issued for 'unlicensed' medical doctor

1 hr ago | 83 Views

Bosso get boost in time for Uhuru Cup

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Malawian border jumpers deported

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Lawyer's bid to close down digital banking platforms flops

1 hr ago | 46 Views

NSSA clinic for pensioners

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo meets

1 hr ago | 105 Views

Be wary of bogus soldiers, says ZNA

1 hr ago | 55 Views

MDC Alliance wounds self-inflicted, says analysts

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Mnangagwa okays amnesty request

1 hr ago | 150 Views

No independence exeat for boarders

1 hr ago | 64 Views

Public Warning from EcoCash Against Fraud

2 hrs ago | 167 Views

5kg gold ore lands teenager in jail

2 hrs ago | 375 Views

South Africa suspends rollout of J&J vaccine

9 hrs ago | 879 Views

Mnangagwa's govt approves return of 'green bombers'

12 hrs ago | 2729 Views

'It is sink or swim time for the MDC'

13 hrs ago | 1817 Views

Pan-African Parliament pushes for Zimbabwe sanctions removal

13 hrs ago | 345 Views

Government told to fund testing of learners

13 hrs ago | 385 Views

Rape clinic launches 72-hour campaign

13 hrs ago | 189 Views

Council told to build flats to save land

13 hrs ago | 524 Views

BCC to purchase water pumps directly

13 hrs ago | 359 Views

9 more radios set to be licensed

13 hrs ago | 241 Views

BCC revenue collection in disarray

13 hrs ago | 106 Views

Tobaiwa Mudede in fresh arm Wrangle

13 hrs ago | 1031 Views

2 Bulawayo men up for robbery

13 hrs ago | 307 Views

Covid-19 slows down Batoka Gorge project

13 hrs ago | 168 Views

Muduhwa back at Bosso

13 hrs ago | 152 Views

Man jailed for indulging in sex with minor

13 hrs ago | 612 Views

4 more people succumb to Covid-19 in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 445 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days