News vendor killer arrested

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
POLICE in Bulawayo have arrested the man behind the murder of a city newspaper vendor last week. Jongumuzi Lobati (age not given) of Woodville assaulted the now deceased Farai Mazhindu of Luveve suburb with fists after a misunderstanding along Matshona Road in Old Luveve.

The deceased fell headlong on the tarred road and died on the spot.

To conceal the vice, Lobati dragged the deceased's body to a nearby bush and fled from the scene. The body of the late Mazhindu, popularly known as Dread or Rasta, was later discovered the following day at a nearby bush along Matshona road with a swollen head and bruises on the left side of its forehead.

On the day the accused was arrested, he was found dressed in blood-stained clothes which linked him to the alleged heinous act.

Lobati has made positive indications at the crime scene with detectives from CID Homicide (Bulawayo). He pleaded guilty to one count of murder before Bulawayo magistrate Ms Rachel Mukanga who remanded him in custody to April 27.

Prosecuting, Mr Terence Chakabuda said on April 6 at around 11PM along Matshona Road in Old Luveve, Lobati and the deceased had a misunderstanding after a beer drink.

"On April 7 the now deceased's body was found at a nearby bush along Matshona road in Old Luveve with a swollen head and bruises on the left side of its forehead. Three days later, Lobati was arrested and stated that he had severely assaulted Mazhindu with clenched fists and he fell down with his head and died on the spot. He dragged the body of the deceased and hid it in a nearby bush before fleeing from the scene," said Mr Chakabuda.

There are four key State witnesses who saw Lobati and the deceased having a heated argument at the crime scene. The late newspaper vendor used to operate at corner 6th Avenue and Robert Mugabe

Source - chronicle

