News / National
Getting it right
1 hr ago | Views
IN our February 19, 2021 edition, we published an article headlined Landela buying spree raises stink, insinuating that Landela Mining Ventures owned by Kudakwashe Tagwirei was on a buying spree.
It has been brought to our attention that this is not correct.
Landela Mining Ventures has a 50% interest in Great Dyke Investments (GDI) which is working on a major platinum project.
Tagwirei is neither a direct or indirect shareholder of the two companies. Any inconvenience arising from this report is sincerely regretted.
It has been brought to our attention that this is not correct.
Tagwirei is neither a direct or indirect shareholder of the two companies. Any inconvenience arising from this report is sincerely regretted.
Source - newsday