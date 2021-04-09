Getting it right

News / National

IN our February 19, 2021 edition, we published an article headlined Landela buying spree raises stink, insinuating that Landela Mining Ventures owned by Kudakwashe Tagwirei was on a buying spree.It has been brought to our attention that this is not correct.Landela Mining Ventures has a 50% interest in Great Dyke Investments (GDI) which is working on a major platinum project.Tagwirei is neither a direct or indirect shareholder of the two companies. Any inconvenience arising from this report is sincerely regretted.