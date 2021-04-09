Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Getting it right

by Editor
1 hr ago | Views
IN our February 19, 2021 edition, we published an article headlined Landela buying spree raises stink, insinuating that Landela Mining Ventures owned by Kudakwashe Tagwirei was on a buying spree.

It has been brought to our attention that this is not correct.

Landela Mining Ventures has a 50% interest in Great Dyke Investments (GDI) which is working on a major platinum project.

Tagwirei is neither a direct or indirect shareholder of the two companies. Any inconvenience arising from this report is sincerely regretted.


Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Marginalisation, tribalism - The emergence of Mthwakazi Republic Party

39 mins ago | 27 Views

'I sneeze Zapu, I eat Zapu,' says Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo's son

48 mins ago | 105 Views

Mnangagwa moves to douse Chilonga flames

49 mins ago | 159 Views

Mnangagwa's govt resurrects youth militia

50 mins ago | 91 Views

MDC councillors left out of govt functions

52 mins ago | 81 Views

Farmer demands US$ rentals from rural teachers

53 mins ago | 67 Views

5kg gold ore lands Bindura teen in jail

53 mins ago | 70 Views

'Ndewere was barred from work after suspension'

54 mins ago | 120 Views

COVID-19 infections in schools under control, says Govt

54 mins ago | 15 Views

Police blitz nets 9 000 illegal miners

55 mins ago | 63 Views

Police in soup over fatal shooting

55 mins ago | 194 Views

Fake soldiers on the prowl, says ZNA

56 mins ago | 120 Views

Bulawayo water reticulation system set for overhaul

57 mins ago | 59 Views

Stakes high ahead of Zimbabwe, SA clash

59 mins ago | 126 Views

Residents fume as mayor relocates

60 mins ago | 175 Views

Is possession of a passport a privilege or basic right?

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Victoria Falls housing backlog hits15 000

1 hr ago | 33 Views

13 000 border jumpers, smugglers nabbed at Beitbridge

1 hr ago | 77 Views

News vendor killer arrested

1 hr ago | 201 Views

NSSA targets US$60 equivalent monthly pension payouts

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Ministry requires 40 000 more teachers

1 hr ago | 103 Views

75 year old man kills girlfriend

1 hr ago | 117 Views

Arrest warrant issued for 'unlicensed' medical doctor

1 hr ago | 89 Views

Bosso get boost in time for Uhuru Cup

1 hr ago | 66 Views

Malawian border jumpers deported

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Lawyer's bid to close down digital banking platforms flops

1 hr ago | 53 Views

NSSA clinic for pensioners

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo meets

1 hr ago | 111 Views

Be wary of bogus soldiers, says ZNA

1 hr ago | 57 Views

MDC Alliance wounds self-inflicted, says analysts

1 hr ago | 70 Views

Mnangagwa okays amnesty request

1 hr ago | 159 Views

No independence exeat for boarders

1 hr ago | 65 Views

Public Warning from EcoCash Against Fraud

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

5kg gold ore lands teenager in jail

2 hrs ago | 389 Views

South Africa suspends rollout of J&J vaccine

9 hrs ago | 883 Views

Mnangagwa's govt approves return of 'green bombers'

12 hrs ago | 2740 Views

'It is sink or swim time for the MDC'

13 hrs ago | 1820 Views

Pan-African Parliament pushes for Zimbabwe sanctions removal

13 hrs ago | 345 Views

Government told to fund testing of learners

13 hrs ago | 386 Views

Rape clinic launches 72-hour campaign

13 hrs ago | 189 Views

Council told to build flats to save land

13 hrs ago | 524 Views

BCC to purchase water pumps directly

13 hrs ago | 359 Views

9 more radios set to be licensed

13 hrs ago | 241 Views

BCC revenue collection in disarray

13 hrs ago | 106 Views

Tobaiwa Mudede in fresh arm Wrangle

13 hrs ago | 1037 Views

2 Bulawayo men up for robbery

13 hrs ago | 310 Views

Covid-19 slows down Batoka Gorge project

13 hrs ago | 170 Views

Muduhwa back at Bosso

13 hrs ago | 152 Views

Man jailed for indulging in sex with minor

13 hrs ago | 616 Views

4 more people succumb to Covid-19 in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 446 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days