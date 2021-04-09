Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

13 000 border jumpers, smugglers nabbed at Beitbridge

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A COMBINED security forces blitz at Beitbridge Border Post has led to the arrest of 13 288 suspected border jumpers and smugglers between January and to date.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests yesterday, saying most of the suspects were involved in the smuggling of goods from South Africa.

"We have a stakeholder approach and the points where you find officers are the ones agreed on by all parties. We have so far arrested 13 288 people who committed offences related to border activities that include smuggling and illegal border jumping," he said.

In January this year, government deployed 405 security officers selected to take over border security points that were deemed porous and costing the State of revenue.

The officers manning the border are from the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services, Police Support Unit, special army units and the Air Force of Zimbabwe.

Source - newsday

