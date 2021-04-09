Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Biti recall from Parliament judgement reversed

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
MDC Alliance MP for Harare East Tendai Biti is heading back to parliament after a High Court judge Wednesday dismissed the top legislator's purported recall and those of five other party legislators who were once members of the People's Democratic Party.

In his ruling, Justice Amy Tsanga found the man who initiated the recall was not the legitimate member of the PDP.

In March this year, Speaker of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda announced the expulsion of Biti, William Madzimure of Kambuzuma, Settlement Chikwinya (Mbizo), Kucaca Ivumile Phulu (Nkulumane), Sichelesile Mahlangu (Pumula) and Regai Tsunga (Mutasa South).

This was after Benjamin Rukanda, who claimed to be PDP secretary-general, wrote to the Speaker advising that the six had ceased to represent their party.

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chevecheve High School yaita Dambudziko remvura

56 mins ago | 89 Views

Heath Streak banned for eight years under ICC Anti-Corruption Code

2 hrs ago | 429 Views

The return of Green Bombers

6 hrs ago | 1358 Views

Zimbabwe to set up nuclear power station with Russia's help

7 hrs ago | 1821 Views

Marginalisation, tribalism - The emergence of Mthwakazi Republic Party

8 hrs ago | 1191 Views

'I sneeze Zapu, I eat Zapu,' says Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo's son

8 hrs ago | 1961 Views

Mnangagwa moves to douse Chilonga flames

8 hrs ago | 2798 Views

Mnangagwa's govt resurrects youth militia

8 hrs ago | 1503 Views

MDC councillors left out of govt functions

8 hrs ago | 1131 Views

Farmer demands US$ rentals from rural teachers

8 hrs ago | 914 Views

5kg gold ore lands Bindura teen in jail

8 hrs ago | 854 Views

'Ndewere was barred from work after suspension'

8 hrs ago | 979 Views

COVID-19 infections in schools under control, says Govt

8 hrs ago | 193 Views

Police blitz nets 9 000 illegal miners

8 hrs ago | 311 Views

Police in soup over fatal shooting

8 hrs ago | 1006 Views

Fake soldiers on the prowl, says ZNA

8 hrs ago | 635 Views

Bulawayo water reticulation system set for overhaul

8 hrs ago | 240 Views

Stakes high ahead of Zimbabwe, SA clash

8 hrs ago | 536 Views

Residents fume as mayor relocates

8 hrs ago | 969 Views

Is possession of a passport a privilege or basic right?

8 hrs ago | 446 Views

Victoria Falls housing backlog hits15 000

9 hrs ago | 119 Views

13 000 border jumpers, smugglers nabbed at Beitbridge

9 hrs ago | 505 Views

News vendor killer arrested

9 hrs ago | 1106 Views

NSSA targets US$60 equivalent monthly pension payouts

9 hrs ago | 519 Views

Ministry requires 40 000 more teachers

9 hrs ago | 557 Views

75 year old man kills girlfriend

9 hrs ago | 969 Views

Arrest warrant issued for 'unlicensed' medical doctor

9 hrs ago | 482 Views

Bosso get boost in time for Uhuru Cup

9 hrs ago | 327 Views

Malawian border jumpers deported

9 hrs ago | 276 Views

Lawyer's bid to close down digital banking platforms flops

9 hrs ago | 332 Views

NSSA clinic for pensioners

9 hrs ago | 189 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo meets

9 hrs ago | 594 Views

Be wary of bogus soldiers, says ZNA

9 hrs ago | 254 Views

MDC Alliance wounds self-inflicted, says analysts

9 hrs ago | 296 Views

Mnangagwa okays amnesty request

9 hrs ago | 772 Views

No independence exeat for boarders

9 hrs ago | 304 Views

Public Warning from EcoCash Against Fraud

9 hrs ago | 460 Views

5kg gold ore lands teenager in jail

9 hrs ago | 958 Views

South Africa suspends rollout of J&J vaccine

17 hrs ago | 1265 Views

Mnangagwa's govt approves return of 'green bombers'

20 hrs ago | 3121 Views

'It is sink or swim time for the MDC'

21 hrs ago | 2127 Views

Pan-African Parliament pushes for Zimbabwe sanctions removal

21 hrs ago | 389 Views

Government told to fund testing of learners

21 hrs ago | 433 Views

Rape clinic launches 72-hour campaign

21 hrs ago | 215 Views

Council told to build flats to save land

21 hrs ago | 593 Views

BCC to purchase water pumps directly

21 hrs ago | 446 Views

9 more radios set to be licensed

21 hrs ago | 291 Views

BCC revenue collection in disarray

21 hrs ago | 172 Views

Tobaiwa Mudede in fresh arm Wrangle

21 hrs ago | 1363 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days