Loga 'unblocks' stars

by Staff reporter

PLAYERS that were not part of the Warriors' 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers are reportedly keen to be considered for the national team, with coach Zdravko Logarusic saying they will not deny anyone a chance.The Croat, who led Zimbabwe to a fifth Afcon finals since making their maiden appearance at the continental extravaganza in Tunisia in 2004, had made headlines after blocking some international stars.Loga said he had blue-ticked and blocked the European-based stars on WhatsApp for ignoring his international call-ups before the Warriors qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations, but were now trying to reach out after Zimbabwe sailed through.However, Loga now appears to have had a change of heart."We have a situation where new players want to be part of the team, but we are not in a hurry to choose. We will not deny anyone, but we will carefully choose who is for us and who is not," said Loga on Zifa's twitter handle.Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson and former Everton left-back Brendan Galloway are among the stars that have expressed interest to be part of the Warriors' set-up for the Afcon finals, having previously been lukewarm to call-ups.Galloway had hoped to play for England, who he represented at junior level.He was called-up to the Warriors' squad for the 2017 Afcon finals, but did not show up, choosing to be part of the England Under-21 squad that was competing in the Euro Under-21 qualifiers.