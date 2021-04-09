Zesa battles to restore power in Bulawayo CBD

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZESA is still working on restoring power in the Bulawayo city centre following a fault caused by a power surge on Monday evening.The fault has also affected residential areas such as North End and areas north of Harare Road.Zesa acting Western Region manager Engineer Lloyd Jaji said the fault point has been located and work is underway to restore power."The fault point has been located. We are currently digging to expose the failed cable and we should reach there this afternoon, this will show us the extent of the damage," said Eng JajiEng Jaji said they are hoping to repair the damage by midday tomorrow, and in the meantime, they have transferred clients to alternative feeds that are overloading and tripping.‘‘Hopefully our technicians will be able to repair the damage by midday tomorrow latest. In the meantime, we have transferred clients to alternative feeds that are at times overloading and tripping,'' he said.He apologised for the interruption of the power supply in the affected areas.‘‘We are striving to restore power as soon as possible and we sincerely regret the inconvenience caused,'' said Eng Jaji.Last month the city centre and other suburbs experienced a five-day power blackout following an electrical fault at a Zesa substation at the Belmont industrial area.The power outage affected business operators in the city centre.