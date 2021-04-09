Zimbabwean woman drowns baby in boiling water in SA

Latest News Editor's Choice


by Staff reporter
THE trial of a 29-year-old Zimbabwean woman who is accused of drowning her newly born baby girl in a 20-litre bucket of boiling water in South Africa has been set for May 14 at the Brits Magistrates Court in Gauteng province.

Wendy Tapiwa Chipo of Rietfonten who is facing murder charges was remanded in custody after she abandoned her bail application.

National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA) spokesperson for North Gauteng, Ms Lumka Mahanjana said the offence was committed on March 16.

She said prior to the infanticide, the woman had allegedly tried to abort the pregnancy without success.

"It is alleged that Chipo tried to abort her baby, when that failed and the baby came out alive, she dipped her in a 20-litre bucket of boiling water," said Ms Mahanjana.

"She then put the body in a plastic bag. Together with her friend, they went to bury the baby at a bush near where she stays in Sunnyway Village in Rietfonten".

She said soon after concealing the alleged murder, Chipo asked her friend not to tell anyone about the offence.

Ms Mahanjana said the cat was let out of the bag on March 17, when the friend who could no longer keep the secret reported the matter to the police.

She also took the police to the shallow grave and the remains were recovered.

"Chipo was arrested a day later while on the run to Pretoria," said Ms Mahanjana.

Last year, a 42-year-old mentally challenged Zimbabwean woman killed her six-year-old daughter in Kwazulu Natal.

In 2019, a 30-year-old Zimbabwean woman was left grieving when her newborn baby fell to his death at Mamelodi Hospital, east of Pretoria, after nurses allegedly refused to help her when she gave birth while standing.

Theresa Ngwendu told South African media that she was rushed to the hospital as she was about to go into labour.

She said a nurse at the hospital refused to assist her on arrival and told her "this is not Zimbabwe", resulting in her giving birth while standing.

Source - chronicle

