Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Madzibaba kills one of his 22 wives

by Simbarashe Sithole
2 hrs ago | Views
Shamva based Johane Marange congregant man Joseph Chogugudza is on the run for  allegedly killing  his wife with an electric cable on Monday.


Chogugudza of Jena village fled from the scene after committing the scene.

Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the case.

"We are looking for Madzibaba Chogugudza who allegedly killed one of his 22 wives  Emerina Gandira on Monday after accusing her of cheating," Mundembe said.

It is allegedly he assaulted her for more than 4 hours before forcing her to go for morning prayers upon  their return she collapsed and he further assaulted her to death.

Police is appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Chogugudza.

"We are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of suspect anyone with information should report to the nearest police station."

Feedback
Twitter @ simbasitho
WhatsApp +27 61 028 2354
sitholesimb@bulawayo24.com

Source - Byo24news

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Namibia returns to uninterrupted hunting as animal rights groups seek to spoil the 'party'

38 mins ago | 18 Views

Dembare ship in turbulent waters

51 mins ago | 60 Views

Mnangagwa calls Zimbabweans to freely discuss the Gukurahundi genocide

53 mins ago | 104 Views

Appeal for 30-year mandatory rape sentence

56 mins ago | 32 Views

Student demands code of conduct for VPs, ministers

57 mins ago | 38 Views

Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe's land reform programme is non-negotiable

59 mins ago | 61 Views

Process to map Zimbabwe's constituencies starts

59 mins ago | 23 Views

No cases blood clots were encountered during Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine use

1 hr ago | 161 Views

National Prosecuting Authority to probe Streak

6 hrs ago | 926 Views

Zimbabwean woman drowns baby in boiling water in SA

6 hrs ago | 977 Views

Zesa battles to restore power in Bulawayo CBD

7 hrs ago | 635 Views

Bosso close in on Joel Ngodzo

7 hrs ago | 749 Views

Loga 'unblocks' stars

7 hrs ago | 607 Views

3 jailed for assault

7 hrs ago | 557 Views

Zanu-PF official house raided, wife, kids beaten

7 hrs ago | 1487 Views

Justice Ndewere bid flops

7 hrs ago | 1117 Views

Biti recall from Parliament reversed by the court

7 hrs ago | 1840 Views

Chevecheve High School yaita Dambudziko remvura

8 hrs ago | 257 Views

Heath Streak banned for eight years under ICC Anti-Corruption Code

9 hrs ago | 971 Views

The return of Green Bombers

13 hrs ago | 1716 Views

Zimbabwe to set up nuclear power station with Russia's help

14 hrs ago | 2422 Views

Marginalisation, tribalism - The emergence of Mthwakazi Republic Party

15 hrs ago | 1510 Views

'I sneeze Zapu, I eat Zapu,' says Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo's son

15 hrs ago | 2698 Views

Mnangagwa moves to douse Chilonga flames

15 hrs ago | 3366 Views

Mnangagwa's govt resurrects youth militia

15 hrs ago | 1814 Views

MDC councillors left out of govt functions

15 hrs ago | 1276 Views

Farmer demands US$ rentals from rural teachers

15 hrs ago | 1057 Views

5kg gold ore lands Bindura teen in jail

15 hrs ago | 1081 Views

'Ndewere was barred from work after suspension'

15 hrs ago | 1219 Views

COVID-19 infections in schools under control, says Govt

15 hrs ago | 223 Views

Police blitz nets 9 000 illegal miners

15 hrs ago | 382 Views

Police in soup over fatal shooting

15 hrs ago | 1217 Views

Fake soldiers on the prowl, says ZNA

15 hrs ago | 733 Views

Bulawayo water reticulation system set for overhaul

15 hrs ago | 302 Views

Stakes high ahead of Zimbabwe, SA clash

15 hrs ago | 649 Views

Residents fume as mayor relocates

15 hrs ago | 1175 Views

Is possession of a passport a privilege or basic right?

15 hrs ago | 569 Views

Victoria Falls housing backlog hits15 000

15 hrs ago | 149 Views

13 000 border jumpers, smugglers nabbed at Beitbridge

15 hrs ago | 634 Views

News vendor killer arrested

16 hrs ago | 1285 Views

NSSA targets US$60 equivalent monthly pension payouts

16 hrs ago | 671 Views

Ministry requires 40 000 more teachers

16 hrs ago | 698 Views

75 year old man kills girlfriend

16 hrs ago | 1106 Views

Arrest warrant issued for 'unlicensed' medical doctor

16 hrs ago | 599 Views

Bosso get boost in time for Uhuru Cup

16 hrs ago | 408 Views

Malawian border jumpers deported

16 hrs ago | 358 Views

Lawyer's bid to close down digital banking platforms flops

16 hrs ago | 388 Views

NSSA clinic for pensioners

16 hrs ago | 263 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo meets

16 hrs ago | 758 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days