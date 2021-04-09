Madzibaba kills one of his 22 wives

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Shamva based Johane Marange congregant man Joseph Chogugudza is on the run for allegedly killing his wife with an electric cable on Monday.

Chogugudza of Jena village fled from the scene after committing the scene.Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the case."We are looking for Madzibaba Chogugudza who allegedly killed one of his 22 wives Emerina Gandira on Monday after accusing her of cheating," Mundembe said.It is allegedly he assaulted her for more than 4 hours before forcing her to go for morning prayers upon their return she collapsed and he further assaulted her to death.Police is appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Chogugudza."We are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of suspect anyone with information should report to the nearest police station."Twitter @ simbasithoWhatsApp +27 61 028 2354sitholesimb@bulawayo24.com