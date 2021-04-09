Process to map Zimbabwe's constituencies starts

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (Zimstat) has started collecting data for the 2021 population and housing census - paving the way for the delimitation of new legislative constituencies ahead of the 2023 national polls.The data will see the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) mapping out the country's 210 parliamentary constituencies and thousands of local government wards.Announcing the data collection exercise yesterday, Zimstat said enumerators were already on the ground conducting research in the first 25 selected areas in Harare, Masvingo, Bulawayo, Manicaland, Mildlands and Mashonaland."The exercise aims to sub-divide the country into unique enumeration areas from which enumerators will be assigned to work during the actual census count in August."The information we are collecting is confidential and will be used only for statistical purposes," it said.Zimstat also urged citizens to co-operate with enumerators and provide information on the number of people residing in households, the number of males and females, their contact details, home addresses, agriculture status of the households and names of the household heads."Our enumerators will be moving from house to house and will have government and Covid-19 essential services identity cards - together with branded hats, T-shirts or work suits," it added.This year's census is being funded by the government to the tune of US$85,5 million.The data collection exercise comes after Zec commissioner Netsai Mushonga recently said they were already working on delimitation modalities."Zec always comes up with a roadmap when they are conducting such a huge exercise."We have been set back almost for one year because of the Covid-19 pandemic … our roadmap is work in progress."We already have a draft and … we are going to be training Zec staff and stakeholders so that they will have an understanding of what delimitation entails in terms of its social and scientific aspects," Mushonga said."How do you map out a polling area, how do you site a polling station and also make sure the polling areas are filling into wards and the wards are filling into our stations."So, we want everyone who is involved to understand all the dynamics of delimitations in this process."We also want political parties, civil society and other stakeholders to understand this process and then observe it as it goes along."Remember, even when we did our biometric voter registration for the 2018 elections, civil society and political parties came into the field to observe and we want them to come and perform that role with us again," Mushonga added.THE Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (Zimstat) has started collecting data for the 2021 population and housing census - 