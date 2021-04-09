Latest News Editor's Choice


Student demands code of conduct for VPs, ministers

by Staff reporter
A STUDENT at the Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University (ZEGU) has filed a High Court application demanding that the government comes up with a code of conduct for vice presidents and ministers.

In court papers, Nyasha Chiramba cited Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi and Attorney General Prince Machaya as the respondents.

Chiramba filed his application on the basis of the Constitution which provides for the enactment of a code of conduct to which ministers, deputy ministers and vice presidents must abide by.

"In terms of Section 106 (3) of the Constitution, an Act of Parliament must prescribe a code of conduct for vice presidents, ministers and deputy ministers.  

"Section 106 (3) reads as follows; an Act of Parliament must prescribe to a code of conduct for vice presidents, ministers and deputy ministers," reads the application.

Chiramba is claiming that he approached the court seeking the mandamus order against Ziyambi and Machaya after he realised that vice presidents and ministers were abusing the power of their offices as they are not bound by any code of conduct.

"The Act of Parliament envisaged in Section 10(3) will set certain standards of behaviour expected from deputy ministers, ministers and vice presidents so that they are accountable for their actions.  

"The absence of such a code of conduct…. allows the deputy ministers, ministers and vice presidents to abuse their offices," he averred further.

Chiramba argues that Ziyambi and Machaya's failure to come up with a code of conduct is a gross violation of the Constitution.

"I submit that the failure by the respondents to gazette a Bill that would lead to the enactment by Parliament of the law envisaged in 106 (3) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe within reasonable time is a clear breach of section 324 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe and undermines the supremacy of the same Constitution as expressed on section 2(1) and (2)," he further submitted.

Source - dailynews

