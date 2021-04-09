Mnangagwa calls Zimbabweans to freely discuss the Gukurahundi genocide

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE President Emmerson Mnangagwa has called on the nation to freely discuss and chart the way forward on the Gukurahundi disturbances that occurred in the early and mid 1980s.The President who was speaking in an interview which will be aired this Saturday urged those affected to come forward so that the nation can discuss and find solutions.The call signals the President's full commitment to the programme of national healing and the way forward on the Gukurahundi issue.The disturbances took place mostly in the Matebeleland and Midlands Provinces.In his Independence speech to be aired this Saturday the President implored those affected to come forward and contribute to the debate as well as in crafting a solution that will bring healing to the nation and for future generations."In my view it is not useful to avoid an issue which affects us as a nation. It is better we discuss the issue and find a lasting solution. In future what is not good for our country can be avoided. Everybody affected has an opportunity to come forward so that we can discuss together. We can chart the way forward," he said.Under the previous administration the Gukurahundi issue was not an item for discussion but the Second Republic led by Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa has openly encouraged discussion on the issue.The President has already met with with Traditional leaders, civic groups and churches in the Matebeleland Provinces to find the best way to address one of the country's darkest episodesFormer President Robert Mugabe described the disturbances as 'a moment of madness'.The disturbances ended following the signing of The Unity Accord on 22 December 1987.