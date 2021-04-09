Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa calls Zimbabweans to freely discuss the Gukurahundi genocide

by Staff reporter
46 secs ago | Views
THE President Emmerson Mnangagwa has called on the nation to freely discuss and chart the way forward on the Gukurahundi disturbances that occurred in the early and mid 1980s.

The President who was speaking in an interview which will be aired this Saturday urged those affected to come forward so that the nation can discuss and find solutions.

The call signals the President's full commitment to the programme of national healing and the way forward on the Gukurahundi issue.

The disturbances took place mostly in the Matebeleland and Midlands Provinces.

In his Independence speech to be aired this Saturday the President implored those affected to come forward and contribute to the debate as well as in crafting a solution that will bring healing to the nation and for future generations.

"In my view it is not useful to avoid an issue which affects us as a nation. It is better we discuss the issue and find a lasting solution. In future what is not good for our country can be avoided. Everybody affected has an opportunity to come forward so that we can discuss together. We can chart the way forward," he said.

Under the previous administration the Gukurahundi issue was not an item for discussion but the Second Republic led by Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa has openly encouraged discussion on the issue.

The President has already met with with Traditional leaders, civic groups and churches in the Matebeleland Provinces to find the best way to address one of the country's darkest episodes

Former President Robert Mugabe described the disturbances as 'a moment of madness'.

The disturbances ended following the signing of The Unity Accord on 22 December 1987.

Source - zbc

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Appeal for 30-year mandatory rape sentence

4 mins ago | 2 Views

Student demands code of conduct for VPs, ministers

4 mins ago | 3 Views

Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe's land reform programme is non-negotiable

6 mins ago | 2 Views

Process to map Zimbabwe's constituencies starts

7 mins ago | 2 Views

No cases blood clots were encountered during Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine use

36 mins ago | 81 Views

Madzibaba kills one of his 22 wives

1 hr ago | 375 Views

National Prosecuting Authority to probe Streak

5 hrs ago | 868 Views

Zimbabwean woman drowns baby in boiling water in SA

5 hrs ago | 919 Views

Zesa battles to restore power in Bulawayo CBD

6 hrs ago | 583 Views

Bosso close in on Joel Ngodzo

6 hrs ago | 716 Views

Loga 'unblocks' stars

6 hrs ago | 564 Views

3 jailed for assault

6 hrs ago | 529 Views

Zanu-PF official house raided, wife, kids beaten

6 hrs ago | 1448 Views

Justice Ndewere bid flops

6 hrs ago | 1067 Views

Biti recall from Parliament reversed by the court

6 hrs ago | 1774 Views

Chevecheve High School yaita Dambudziko remvura

7 hrs ago | 254 Views

Heath Streak banned for eight years under ICC Anti-Corruption Code

8 hrs ago | 938 Views

The return of Green Bombers

12 hrs ago | 1691 Views

Zimbabwe to set up nuclear power station with Russia's help

13 hrs ago | 2386 Views

Marginalisation, tribalism - The emergence of Mthwakazi Republic Party

14 hrs ago | 1496 Views

'I sneeze Zapu, I eat Zapu,' says Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo's son

14 hrs ago | 2662 Views

Mnangagwa moves to douse Chilonga flames

14 hrs ago | 3328 Views

Mnangagwa's govt resurrects youth militia

14 hrs ago | 1779 Views

MDC councillors left out of govt functions

14 hrs ago | 1266 Views

Farmer demands US$ rentals from rural teachers

14 hrs ago | 1049 Views

5kg gold ore lands Bindura teen in jail

14 hrs ago | 1074 Views

'Ndewere was barred from work after suspension'

14 hrs ago | 1210 Views

COVID-19 infections in schools under control, says Govt

14 hrs ago | 222 Views

Police blitz nets 9 000 illegal miners

14 hrs ago | 377 Views

Police in soup over fatal shooting

14 hrs ago | 1200 Views

Fake soldiers on the prowl, says ZNA

15 hrs ago | 730 Views

Bulawayo water reticulation system set for overhaul

15 hrs ago | 298 Views

Stakes high ahead of Zimbabwe, SA clash

15 hrs ago | 638 Views

Residents fume as mayor relocates

15 hrs ago | 1164 Views

Is possession of a passport a privilege or basic right?

15 hrs ago | 566 Views

Victoria Falls housing backlog hits15 000

15 hrs ago | 145 Views

13 000 border jumpers, smugglers nabbed at Beitbridge

15 hrs ago | 630 Views

News vendor killer arrested

15 hrs ago | 1271 Views

NSSA targets US$60 equivalent monthly pension payouts

15 hrs ago | 666 Views

Ministry requires 40 000 more teachers

15 hrs ago | 683 Views

75 year old man kills girlfriend

15 hrs ago | 1102 Views

Arrest warrant issued for 'unlicensed' medical doctor

15 hrs ago | 587 Views

Bosso get boost in time for Uhuru Cup

15 hrs ago | 400 Views

Malawian border jumpers deported

15 hrs ago | 351 Views

Lawyer's bid to close down digital banking platforms flops

15 hrs ago | 384 Views

NSSA clinic for pensioners

15 hrs ago | 257 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo meets

15 hrs ago | 750 Views

Be wary of bogus soldiers, says ZNA

15 hrs ago | 292 Views

MDC Alliance wounds self-inflicted, says analysts

15 hrs ago | 353 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days