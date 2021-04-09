Dembare ship in turbulent waters

HARARE giants Dynamos' preparations for the 2021 season were yesterday thrown into disarray following the shock suspension of goalkeepers' coach Gift Muzadzi while goalkeeper Simbarashe Chinani, was shown the door.This comes as the Glamour Boys are also battling to retain the services of some of their senior players like skipper Partson Jaure, utility star Godknows Murwira and highly-rated attacker King Nadolo following a contractual standoff.Already, DeMbare have lost influential defender Byron Madzokere, who is reportedly close to signing for ZPC Kariba after failing to agree terms with the club following the expiry of his one-year contract.Dynamos marketing and communications manager Yvonne Mangunda confirmed the suspension of Muzadzi and the release of Chinani but declined to shed more light."Chinani did not have a contract with Dynamos since 2020 because he indicated his plans and the club respected that. We then decided not to offer him a contract. Muzadzi has been suspended and internal disciplinary processes are on-going," she said.The Daily News understands the pair, who were at training with the rest of the squad at Prince Edward School, were summoned to the club's offices at the National Sports Stadium where they were handed their letters by the club hierarchy."From the look of things though, it appears the executive was not pleased with some of Muzadzi's comments to the club's board chairperson (Bernard) Marriot when he went to see him over the issue of out-of-contract players - Chinani, Jaure, Murwira and Nadolo."These players are out of contract and the executive took a strange decision not to pay players signing-on fees for the upcoming season."So, these players are trying to negotiate, saying they should at least get something rather than just signing a new contract."It appears the executive was not amused with Muzadzi's conduct on the issue. Regarding Chinani, the executive was miffed when he went for trials in Russia and South Africa."He was out of contract and the feeling is that he wanted to leave for free so they are not happy with him," a source told the Daily News.The Glamour Boys had only regrouped for training last week and with the PSL's player registration deadline set for next week, the development could potentially dent the team's aspirations ahead of the 2021 season which has tentatively been set for next month.Jaure, who returned to Dynamos last year alongside Murwira and Nadolo, are some of the key players coach Tonderai Ndiraya was hoping would play a pivotal role in the team's bid to wrestle the title from reigning champions FC Platinum.Chinani's contract with the Glamour Boys expired in June last year and the goalkeeper appeared well on his way to join South Africa Premiership returnees Moroka Swallows but the deal did not materialise after he failed to impress during trials.Boosted by financial support from their shirt sponsor Gold Leaf Tobacco through their Remington Gold brand, the Glamour Boys were looking forward to a fruitful 2020 campaign, having signed virtually a new team to do duty for them.Things, however, did not go their way after the 2020 domestic football season failed to take off following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic and the government banned all sporting activities and public gatherings.The development saw players being paid their salaries while at home throughout the year which prompted calls from Zifa urging parties to have a mutual agreement beneficial to all concerned parties.The development affected almost all PSL clubs and earlier this year premiership side Bulawayo Chiefs appealed to Zifa to help resolve a dispute that emanated from the sale of star striker Perfect Chikwende to Tanzanian giants Simba SC.Chikwende penned a two-year deal with the Tanzanian league champions after impressing during FC Platinum's African Champions League last round tie against the East Africans in which the Zimbabwean champions were knocked out 4-1 on aggregate.Chiefs were not happy that FC Platinum sold the player to Simba SC without their knowledge and were seeking compensation as he was on loan and they tried in vain to block his international clearance until the dispute was settled.Speaking on contracts issues, Footballers Union of Zimbabwe (Fuz) secretary-general Thomas Sweswe said clubs needed to engage players in a civilised manner as they were within their rights to seek new contracts at different clubs."It's within the right of players to ask for new terms and clubs must do the proper thing by engaging them. There has to be some mutual agreement. Clubs should not force players to renew contracts," he said."Remember, Covid-19 wasn't anyone's fault and so the only noble thing is for clubs to engage players in a civil manner."For as long as a contract has expired, new terms should be agreed either mutually or otherwise. If the player wants to move on they are allowed to do so."We feel for everyone, players and clubs but there are rules and regulations to be followed," Sweswe said.