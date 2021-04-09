Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF revises indigenisation policy

by Staff reporter
31 secs ago | Views
Zanu-PF has come up with a Revised Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment policy which has already been incorporated into the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).  The policy is expected to benefit both the public and private sector in building the economy.  

Speaking at a press conference in Harare yesterday, the party's Secretary for Information and Publicity Simon Khaya Moyo said the department of Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment has since come up with a revised Zanu-PF Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment policy.

He said that the department of Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment in 2019 started a consultative process in its formulation of the revised policy.  This, he said, was necessitated by the coming in of the New Dispensation, with its thrust on reviving the economy that is premised on the mantra "Zimbabwe is Open for Business".  

"And also the devolution agenda, changes in the indigenisation legislation, and the Transitional Stabilisation Programme (TSP) influenced by President Mnangagwa's vision towards an Upper Middle Income Economy by 2030."

More so, the need for a revised policy came into effect after it had come to the party's attention that the amendment to the Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment Act (Chapter 14:33) (IEE Act) contained in the Finance (No 2) Act, 2020 (section 36) may have caused some misconception to the general public, stakeholders and investors in the different economic sectors.

As enshrined in the party 2018 manifesto the revolutionary party continues to seriously take the Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment laws with a view of empowering the people.  He added that the party then embarked on a consultative process leading to the hosting of three breakfast meetings, in Harare, Bulawayo, and Mutare with the private sector and other stakeholders.

The department also consulted with various party structures including, the Veterans of the Liberation Struggle, the Women, and the Youth League.

"As such, the department of Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment has since come up with revised Zanu-PF Indigenisation and Economic Policy, which was approved by both the Politburo and Central Committee and incorporated into the new economic blueprint, the NDS1," said Khaya Moyo.

Zanu-PF Secretary for Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment Dr Mike Bimha unpacked the policy saying it will be implemented in Government.  

"The NDS1 has taken almost if not all elements of the revised policy. "Empowerment is not an event, it is a process it takes time and it's not just the party and Government, but even the people who are being empowered. We need to be proud to be Zimbabweans, to be proud of making things in Zimbabwe, and also to be proud in buying products made in Zimbabwe," said Dr Bimha.

He said that the party is expecting the private sector to play its part in the implementation of certain areas of the policy.

"The private sector he said also encompassed SMEs as well as the informal sector," said Dr Bimha.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Ndewere loses bid to set aside tribunal

13 secs ago | 0 Views

Mnangagwa pays tribute to Mozambique, Zambia, Tanzania, and Botswana

55 secs ago | 0 Views

Teachers slam govt reintroduction of 'youth militia'

1 min ago | 4 Views

Zimbabwe government urged to avail cancer budget

23 mins ago | 9 Views

ZEC has capacity to run credible elections

28 mins ago | 31 Views

Zanu-PF revises indigenisation policy

32 mins ago | 61 Views

Chiwenga says 'more innovative health solutions critical'

35 mins ago | 24 Views

Second Republic out to maintain principles, legacy: Chiwenga

38 mins ago | 33 Views

We cannot sit back, watch Mozambique terror, says Mnangagwa

44 mins ago | 159 Views

Namibia returns to uninterrupted hunting as animal rights groups seek to spoil the 'party'

10 hrs ago | 286 Views

Dembare ship in turbulent waters

10 hrs ago | 616 Views

Mnangagwa calls Zimbabweans to freely discuss the Gukurahundi genocide

10 hrs ago | 944 Views

Appeal for 30-year mandatory rape sentence

10 hrs ago | 361 Views

Student demands code of conduct for VPs, ministers

10 hrs ago | 631 Views

Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe's land reform programme is non-negotiable

10 hrs ago | 611 Views

Process to map Zimbabwe's constituencies starts

10 hrs ago | 281 Views

No cases blood clots were encountered during Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine use

11 hrs ago | 380 Views

Madzibaba kills one of his 22 wives

12 hrs ago | 1898 Views

National Prosecuting Authority to probe Streak

15 hrs ago | 1218 Views

Zimbabwean woman drowns baby in boiling water in SA

15 hrs ago | 1166 Views

Zesa battles to restore power in Bulawayo CBD

16 hrs ago | 777 Views

Bosso close in on Joel Ngodzo

16 hrs ago | 898 Views

Loga 'unblocks' stars

16 hrs ago | 726 Views

3 jailed for assault

16 hrs ago | 715 Views

Zanu-PF official house raided, wife, kids beaten

16 hrs ago | 1685 Views

Justice Ndewere bid flops

16 hrs ago | 1341 Views

Biti recall from Parliament reversed by the court

16 hrs ago | 2323 Views

Chevecheve High School yaita Dambudziko remvura

17 hrs ago | 281 Views

Heath Streak banned for eight years under ICC Anti-Corruption Code

18 hrs ago | 1214 Views

The return of Green Bombers

22 hrs ago | 1826 Views

Zimbabwe to set up nuclear power station with Russia's help

23 hrs ago | 2650 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days