Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ndewere loses bid to set aside tribunal

by Staff reporter
15 secs ago | Views
SUSPENDED High Court judge Justice Erica Ndewere cannot demand to be investigated under the judicial Code of Ethics in a matter involving the question of removal of a judge on allegations of gross misconduct, the High Court has ruled.

Justice Sunsley Zisengwe made the ruling after Justice Ndewere approached the court challenging the legality of the tribunal appointed to probe her suitability to continue in office. She sought an order to set aside the tribunal appointed by President Mnangagwa on November 5 last year to inquire into allegations of misconduct levelled against her, arguing that she should first have been investigated under the Code of Ethics.

Justice Zisengwe threw out the application because investigations under the code and a tribunal are quite separate and there are no links between the two.  He ruled that disciplinary proceedings under the code of ethics were separate and distinct from those aimed at investigating the question of the removal of a judge from office in terms of the Constitution save where findings arrived in disciplinary proceedings might well lead to appointment of a tribunal.

"The application has therefore failed to surmount the first hurdle rendering it unnecessary to interrogate the remaining requirements for an interim interdict," said the judge dismissing the application.  

Justice Zisengwe accepted the argument by the Judicial Service Commission lawyer Addington Chinake who sternly defended the recommendation by the Judicial Service Commission to appoint the tribunal as something that it was entitled to do under the Constitution.

In his submissions, Mr Chinake disputed the interpretation given to the constitutional provision by Justice Ndewere's legal counsel Ms Beatrice Mtetwa and argued that conduct referred to the President does not have to be preceded by proceedings under the code of ethics.

Justice Zisengwe agreed stating that the code of ethics, made under a different section of the Constitution, was reserved for minor infractions while gross acts of misconduct amounting to impeachable conduct on the other hand invited proceedings under the Constitutional section dealing with the appointment of a tribunal.

Justice Zisengwe also found that the allegations of bias, bad faith and non-observance of other principles of natural justice levelled against the Chief Justice, Judge President, JSC and the Justice Minister in handling her matter, did not constitute the main basis of the application by Justice Ndewere.

Justice Ndewere was invited to respond to the complaints presenting her with an opportunity for her to give her side of the story including allegations of malice or impropriety on the part of any of those involved.  

Ultimately, Justice Zisengwe was not convinced that Justice Ndewere had managed to prove a prima facie right, let alone a clear one, entitling her as of right to be subjected to the code of ethics first before any contemplated referral of her case to the President for appointment of a tribunal.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zanu-PF revises indigenisation policy

33 secs ago | 0 Views

Mnangagwa pays tribute to Mozambique, Zambia, Tanzania, and Botswana

57 secs ago | 1 Views

Teachers slam govt reintroduction of 'youth militia'

1 min ago | 4 Views

Zimbabwe government urged to avail cancer budget

23 mins ago | 9 Views

ZEC has capacity to run credible elections

28 mins ago | 31 Views

Zanu-PF revises indigenisation policy

32 mins ago | 61 Views

Chiwenga says 'more innovative health solutions critical'

35 mins ago | 24 Views

Second Republic out to maintain principles, legacy: Chiwenga

39 mins ago | 33 Views

We cannot sit back, watch Mozambique terror, says Mnangagwa

44 mins ago | 159 Views

Namibia returns to uninterrupted hunting as animal rights groups seek to spoil the 'party'

10 hrs ago | 287 Views

Dembare ship in turbulent waters

10 hrs ago | 617 Views

Mnangagwa calls Zimbabweans to freely discuss the Gukurahundi genocide

10 hrs ago | 944 Views

Appeal for 30-year mandatory rape sentence

10 hrs ago | 361 Views

Student demands code of conduct for VPs, ministers

10 hrs ago | 632 Views

Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe's land reform programme is non-negotiable

10 hrs ago | 611 Views

Process to map Zimbabwe's constituencies starts

10 hrs ago | 281 Views

No cases blood clots were encountered during Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine use

11 hrs ago | 380 Views

Madzibaba kills one of his 22 wives

12 hrs ago | 1898 Views

National Prosecuting Authority to probe Streak

15 hrs ago | 1218 Views

Zimbabwean woman drowns baby in boiling water in SA

15 hrs ago | 1166 Views

Zesa battles to restore power in Bulawayo CBD

16 hrs ago | 777 Views

Bosso close in on Joel Ngodzo

16 hrs ago | 898 Views

Loga 'unblocks' stars

16 hrs ago | 726 Views

3 jailed for assault

16 hrs ago | 715 Views

Zanu-PF official house raided, wife, kids beaten

16 hrs ago | 1685 Views

Justice Ndewere bid flops

16 hrs ago | 1341 Views

Biti recall from Parliament reversed by the court

16 hrs ago | 2323 Views

Chevecheve High School yaita Dambudziko remvura

17 hrs ago | 281 Views

Heath Streak banned for eight years under ICC Anti-Corruption Code

18 hrs ago | 1214 Views

The return of Green Bombers

22 hrs ago | 1826 Views

Zimbabwe to set up nuclear power station with Russia's help

23 hrs ago | 2650 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days