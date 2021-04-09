Gift Muzadzi suspended from Dembare

News / National

by Staff reporter

SUSPENDED Dynamos goalkeepers' coach, Gift Muzadzi, claims he is a victim of circumstances and has challenged the basis of his sanctions. Muzadzi was suspended from the club this week. Dynamos spokesperson, Yvonne Mangunda, said the issue was going through internal processes."We are not divulging that information (related to why Muzadzi was suspended) because the matter is currently going through internal disciplinary processes."So, we will only be able to actually say what the issues are after that whole process is done."However, Muzadzi said the issues cited in his letter of suspension include his visit to the club's board chairperson Bernard Marriot's residence. He was in the company of players Simba Chinani, Partson Jaure and Godknows Murwira, who wanted to engage the chairman over their future at the club."What actually happened is, on Friday, we went for vaccination,'' said Muzadzi."After that, the guys, Simba Chinani, Partson Jaure and Godknows Murwira were going to the board chairman's residence."They wanted to apologise to the team, through the board chairman after they had initially refused to agree on contracts."What was being said was that the board chairman was the one who didn't want them to be signed by the executive."But, one of the executive members called one of the players' handlers to say go and talk to the board chairman, because it is not the board chairman who is against the signing of the players, but the club's chairman."So, I was told that the players were going to meet Marriot to ask for forgiveness. The head coach directed me to go with them.''He said the whole episode was playing out like a drama."We also went there with Zondi (Zondai Nyaungwe), who manages Simba,'' said Muzadzi."The funny part of the story, why we went with Zondi, is that one of the guys in the executive, that same executive that suspended me, called Zondi and said since you manage the player (Simba), I think it's better for you to go and see the board chairman.''He disputed allegations he confronted the club's treasurer after their training session on Saturday at Prince Edward and complained about salaries."We came for training on Saturday then after training the players got US$8 each for bus fare, because we had scheduled our programme for four days,'' he said."So, the players were saying they do not have money for transport, since they have not received their salaries for last month."It was US$2 per day to get into town and, from there, they use the team bus."As a technical team, we got US$15, which we were supposed to share for the days we would train, until the Highlanders game."And, I asked, how was it possible that five people could share US$15?"The response I got was that this was the money that was available and I said, 'But guys, that's an insult, the treasurer can't do this to us, it's better to tell us that there is no money, as coaches, as long as they have given the players' money for transport.'"We can always find our own way to the session."I then met him (the treasurer) at the gate and I said treasurer, thank you for the insult, that's what I said, US$3 for the whole week.''Muzadzi said they have been working without contracts."We don't have contracts, if you ask, they just say we are working on it, players have contracts, except Simba, Godknows, and Partson."These are senior players, they were just trying to negotiate so that, maybe, they could get an increment on their contracts."But, as coaches, we advised them that if the team does not have money, talk to the executive, sign contracts, play well, Dynamos is a big team you can be scouted and move."We needed those players, that's why we encouraged them to engage the executive.''