Community service for sexually abusing a corpse

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Harare man who sexually abused a corpse at a funeral early this year, has been sentenced to perform 315 hours of community service at Epworth Police Station.Harare magistrate Mr Sheunesu Matova convicted Big Sipiliano for violating a corpse and indecent assault but when considering sentence, he considered that Sipiliano was a first offender. It was also considered that he is an elderly man, who has to fend for his familyThe court took into account that he violated the rights of a corpse, although he was fully dressed, and yet it was taboo for anyone to go on top of a corpse and make sexually suggestive movements.On the first count, Sipiliano was initially sentenced to six months' jail, which were wholly suspended on condition that he does 210 hours of community service at Epworth Police Station.On the second count of indecent assault, Sipiliano was sentenced to five months' imprisonment of which two months were suspended on condition of good behaviour, while the remaining three months were set aside on condition he performs 105 hours of community service at the police station.Sipiliano of KB169 Jacha in Epworth pleaded not guilty to the charges and said he never committed the offence.Prosecutors Mrs Shambidzani Fungura and Vincent Chidembo told the court that on January 2, an informant was attending a funeral with other neighbours in a room where the body lay in state.Sipiliano went on to uncover the body and said even in death, the lady still looked beautiful. He then lay on top of the corpse.A report was made to police, leading to his arrest and subsequent appearance in court, culminating in the conviction and sentencing.