Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa threatens Mozambique terrorists

by Staff reporter
15 Apr 2021 at 07:23hrs | Views
ROBUST action will be taken against insurgents in neighbouring Mozambique as an attack on any member state is an attack on all, while in Zimbabwe Zanu-PF structures should ensure communities are on high-security alert to preserve the peace in the country, President Mnangagwa said.

Addressing the 351st session of the Politburo at the Zanu-PF headquarters yesterday, President Mnangagwa said despite the declaration by the United Nations (UN) for 2021 as the "International Year of Peace and Trust", "it is disheartening to note that the region is under attack".

"Insurgencies are threatening to slow down and reverse our collective efforts to achieve the aspirations outlined in the United Nations SDGs, the African Union Agenda 2063 and within SADC.

"As Zanu-PF, we stand in solidarity with our sister party, Frelimo as well as the Government and people of the Republic of Mozambique in the wake of the ongoing disturbances in Cabo Delgado Province, in northern Mozambique. An attack on one of us is an attack on all of us. United we stand. Hence, we cannot sit back and allow acts of insurgency to continue without a robust regional response. Last week, I therefore attended the SADC Double Troika Summit in Mozambique, where the regional bloc resolved to immediately make technical deployments towards restoring peace and stability," he said.

In Mozambique's Cabo Delgado region, Islamic extremists who claim links to the terror group ISIS, have been on a bloody rampage of killing innocent civilians and thousands others displaced. A Zimbabwean man, Nyasha Mugwagwa was among the 12 people killed in Cabo Delgado's Palma town last month by armed criminals who have been a menace in the natural gas-rich region since 2017.

"Government is currently working with the Mozambican authorities to establish the number of our nationals who were entrapped during the attack of Palma town, on March 24, 2021. Against this disturbing background, the party structures across all provinces must ensure that our communities are on high-security alert. Let us continue to jealously guard the peace and stability that is existing in our country.

"Under the Second Republic, anarchy and lawlessness of any form are an alien culture and must never be allowed to take root," said the President.

Last week President Mnangagwa attended a Double Troika Summit in Mozambique called by Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi, who is the current chairperson of the Organ on Defence, Politics and Security Cooperation, which is responsible for peace and security in the region.

At the key indaba, member states resolved to immediately deploy in Mozambique as it prepares "a proportionate regional response" to terrorist attacks in northern Mozambique.

Defence ministers from Botswana, Zimbabwe, and South Africa which currently make up the Organ Troika will also meet on April 28 to prepare a follow-up extraordinary meeting of the Organ Troika the following day. Regional countries have resolved to intervene "as a collective" to deal with the deteriorating security situation in Mozambique, which threatens "the whole region and humanity at large".

Describing the insurgents as "inhumane killers", President Masisi said there was the need to ensure "the scourge of terrorism does not find a home in our region".

He said although Mozambique had commendably fought off attacks from the terrorists, it could not possibly be expected to sustain the operations in the long term.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Woman begs court to 'force' husband to indulge in sex with her

7 mins ago | 13 Views

Man steals national flag

8 mins ago | 4 Views

Hooker stabs surprise visit ex

8 mins ago | 3 Views

Man bashes 'bad cook' wife

8 mins ago | 2 Views

Peeping Tom terror for pregnant landlady

9 mins ago | 8 Views

Woman rips hubby's scrotum

9 mins ago | 2 Views

Juju storm: Businessman physically and sexually abuses wife

9 mins ago | 8 Views

Abused hubby washes plates at knifepoint

10 mins ago | 8 Views

Zimbabwe to export water to SA

1 hr ago | 410 Views

Jonathan Moyo calls for justice on gukurahundi genocide perpetrators

1 hr ago | 136 Views

Sikhala trial in false start

1 hr ago | 113 Views

Mnangagwa tightens grip on power

1 hr ago | 366 Views

Chilonga anger forces Chiwenga to abort trip

1 hr ago | 369 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs' debts choke CSC

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Looting scandal sucks in deputy minister

1 hr ago | 313 Views

Idolisation of champions of corruption

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Land tenure reform to transform Zimbabwe rapidly

1 hr ago | 98 Views

Raw deal for Air Zimbabwe creditors

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Payment delays affect power projects

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Duty hikes to affect BAT volumes

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

John Deere expands firm's construction equipment portfolio to Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Obadiah Moyo seeks acquittal after State dithers on graft trial

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

MDC deserter pledges to use Zifa influence to lure support to Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 140 Views

Business frets over third Covid-19 wave

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Landmark ruling on vehicle plates

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

Grace Mugabe's PHD authentic, says Nyagura

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

Mnangagwa speaks about Gukurahundi genocide

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Zimbabwe govt targets 350 000 ha of irrigable land in next 3 years

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

'Politicisation of aid rampant during COVID-19 lockdown'

2 hrs ago | 14 Views

Gweru introduces electronic parking system

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

We've enough water for wheat irrigation, says Masuka

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

Transport shortage grounds Harare council

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Rural District Council demands refund from vehicle dealer

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Warrant of arrest for property developer

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Chivhu introduces vehicle clamping

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Matabeleland South men take up women's domestic roles: Report

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Mayor defends mansion allocation

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Mnangagwa's proposed Patriotic Bill: Whither Zimbabwe at 41?

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Zimbabwe must push for virtual law firms

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Residents should only pay for services provided

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Green Bombers Zanu-PF's election trump card

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

ZC backs ban on 'greedy, selfish' Streak

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

Matopo community constructs new school

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Digitalisation to usher 12 new TV stations in ZImbabwe

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

Cop pips head with bullet in shock suicide

2 hrs ago | 264 Views

Mereki shopping centre set for facelift

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Mnangagwa declares war on potholes

2 hrs ago | 238 Views

Customer scalding shebeen queen spared jail

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

Residents take council to task over outdated pipes

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Tanganda to relist on ZSE

2 hrs ago | 83 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days