Covid-19 hospital admissions drop

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE number of people who are admitted after testing Covid-19 positive in Zimbabwe has gone down with statistics showing that only 36 of the 855 who are infected are hospitalised.Owing to effective lockdown regulations and the successful roll out of the Covid-19 vaccines, admissions have dropped from 200 in February to an average of 40 this month. From its outbreak on March 21 last year, Covid-19 has claimed 1 543 Zimbabweans. However, a total of 24 782 people who contracted the virus have recovered while the total cumulative cases stand at 37 330.As of April 12, there were 36 hospitalised cases in the whole and of those three are asymptomatic, 19 are mild to moderate 19, nine are severe 9 and five are in Intensive Care Units.The Ministry of Health and Child Care said 13 241 people received their first dose on Tuesday bringing the cumulative total for those who have received the first dose to 218 516.A total of 535 people received their second dose bringing their total number to 29 839. In a post Cabinet briefing on Tuesday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said the decrease in admissions was encouraging although the battle against Covid-19 has not yet been won."Generally, hospital admissions for Covid-19 cases have decreased, resulting in institutions such as the Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals reclaiming areas in the Out-Patient Department for routine service provision. However, the Cabinet is advising citizens to maintain a high level of alertness and adhere to the preventive measures already in force," said Minister Mutsvangwa."This includes during the impending 41st Independence Day Anniversary, when gatherings of more than 50 persons will also be prohibited."She also said school authorities and heads must ensure that boarders do not travel during the forthcoming holiday to avoid an upsurge in infections."In order to protect learners during the forthcoming holiday and avoid the Covid-19 infection spike as happened over the Christmas and New Year holidays, Cabinet has directed that all learners at boarding schools remain at their respective schools during the Independence holiday in order to avoid travel congestion and minimise chances of contracting the virus" she said."Cabinet noted that due to the strong Covid-19 surveillance system being implemented in schools, last week's outbreak at Sacred Heart School in Umzingwane District of Matabeleland South Province was easily detected and dealt with. Out of the 248 students and 33 teachers tested, 117 were found to be Covid-19 positive," said Minister Mutsvangwa."All the cases are mild, and are isolating at the school for the learners or at home for the teachers. Response activities that include contact tracing and strengthening of all Standard Operating Procedures and guidelines are in progress."Cabinet also heard that Government is awaiting delivery of 600 000 doses of Sinopharm vaccines following completion of procurement processes."In addition, the Minister of Finance and Economic Development has granted authority to purchase 5 million more doses of vaccines. Steps are being taken to increase the number of people to be vaccinated across the provinces, particularly in hotspot areas in Matabeleland South, Mashonaland West, Harare and Manicaland Provinces," she added.