Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Covid-19 hospital admissions drop

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
THE number of people who are admitted after testing Covid-19 positive in Zimbabwe has gone down with statistics showing that only 36 of the 855 who are infected are hospitalised.

Owing to effective lockdown regulations and the successful roll out of the Covid-19 vaccines, admissions have dropped from 200 in February to an average of 40 this month. From its outbreak on March 21 last year, Covid-19 has claimed 1 543 Zimbabweans. However, a total of 24 782 people who contracted the virus have recovered while the total cumulative cases stand at 37 330.

As of April 12, there were 36 hospitalised cases in the whole and of those three are asymptomatic, 19 are mild to moderate 19, nine are severe 9 and five are in Intensive Care Units.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care said 13 241 people received their first dose on Tuesday bringing the cumulative total for those who have received the first dose to 218 516.

A total of 535 people received their second dose bringing their total number to 29 839. In a post Cabinet briefing on Tuesday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said the decrease in admissions was encouraging although the battle against Covid-19 has not yet been won.

"Generally, hospital admissions for Covid-19 cases have decreased, resulting in institutions such as the Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals reclaiming areas in the Out-Patient Department for routine service provision. However, the Cabinet is advising citizens to maintain a high level of alertness and adhere to the preventive measures already in force," said Minister Mutsvangwa.

"This includes during the impending 41st Independence Day Anniversary, when gatherings of more than 50 persons will also be prohibited."

She also said school authorities and heads must ensure that boarders do not travel during the forthcoming holiday to avoid an upsurge in infections.

"In order to protect learners during the forthcoming holiday and avoid the Covid-19 infection spike as happened over the Christmas and New Year holidays, Cabinet has directed that all learners at boarding schools remain at their respective schools during the Independence holiday in order to avoid travel congestion and minimise chances of contracting the virus" she said.

"Cabinet noted that due to the strong Covid-19 surveillance system being implemented in schools, last week's outbreak at Sacred Heart School in Umzingwane District of Matabeleland South Province was easily detected and dealt with. Out of the 248 students and 33 teachers tested, 117 were found to be Covid-19 positive," said Minister Mutsvangwa.

"All the cases are mild, and are isolating at the school for the learners or at home for the teachers. Response activities that include contact tracing and strengthening of all Standard Operating Procedures and guidelines are in progress."

Cabinet also heard that Government is awaiting delivery of 600 000 doses of Sinopharm vaccines following completion of procurement processes.

"In addition, the Minister of Finance and Economic Development has granted authority to purchase 5 million more doses of vaccines. Steps are being taken to increase the number of people to be vaccinated across the provinces, particularly in hotspot areas in Matabeleland South, Mashonaland West, Harare and Manicaland Provinces," she added.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Amend recall legislation, say lawyers

11 secs ago | 0 Views

Mliswa's ConCourt referral request ruling deferred

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Josta returns to Bosso

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Mayor's relocation angers Bulawayo residents

3 mins ago | 4 Views

Mnangagwa threatens Mozambique terrorists

3 mins ago | 7 Views

Community service for sexually abusing a corpse

4 mins ago | 3 Views

Man in court over crocodile skin

4 mins ago | 3 Views

Nakamba targets one million kids

5 mins ago | 2 Views

Gift Muzadzi suspended from Dembare

5 mins ago | 3 Views

Ndewere loses bid to set aside tribunal

5 mins ago | 3 Views

Zanu-PF revises indigenisation policy

6 mins ago | 2 Views

Mnangagwa pays tribute to Mozambique, Zambia, Tanzania, and Botswana

6 mins ago | 6 Views

Teachers slam govt reintroduction of 'youth militia'

7 mins ago | 9 Views

Zimbabwe government urged to avail cancer budget

28 mins ago | 13 Views

ZEC has capacity to run credible elections

33 mins ago | 41 Views

Zanu-PF revises indigenisation policy

37 mins ago | 71 Views

Chiwenga says 'more innovative health solutions critical'

40 mins ago | 27 Views

Second Republic out to maintain principles, legacy: Chiwenga

44 mins ago | 41 Views

We cannot sit back, watch Mozambique terror, says Mnangagwa

49 mins ago | 189 Views

Namibia returns to uninterrupted hunting as animal rights groups seek to spoil the 'party'

10 hrs ago | 294 Views

Dembare ship in turbulent waters

10 hrs ago | 627 Views

Mnangagwa calls Zimbabweans to freely discuss the Gukurahundi genocide

10 hrs ago | 960 Views

Appeal for 30-year mandatory rape sentence

10 hrs ago | 368 Views

Student demands code of conduct for VPs, ministers

10 hrs ago | 648 Views

Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe's land reform programme is non-negotiable

10 hrs ago | 626 Views

Process to map Zimbabwe's constituencies starts

10 hrs ago | 286 Views

No cases blood clots were encountered during Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine use

11 hrs ago | 386 Views

Madzibaba kills one of his 22 wives

12 hrs ago | 1921 Views

National Prosecuting Authority to probe Streak

15 hrs ago | 1223 Views

Zimbabwean woman drowns baby in boiling water in SA

15 hrs ago | 1171 Views

Zesa battles to restore power in Bulawayo CBD

16 hrs ago | 780 Views

Bosso close in on Joel Ngodzo

16 hrs ago | 898 Views

Loga 'unblocks' stars

16 hrs ago | 732 Views

3 jailed for assault

16 hrs ago | 717 Views

Zanu-PF official house raided, wife, kids beaten

16 hrs ago | 1692 Views

Justice Ndewere bid flops

16 hrs ago | 1349 Views

Biti recall from Parliament reversed by the court

16 hrs ago | 2335 Views

Chevecheve High School yaita Dambudziko remvura

17 hrs ago | 282 Views

Heath Streak banned for eight years under ICC Anti-Corruption Code

18 hrs ago | 1216 Views

The return of Green Bombers

22 hrs ago | 1828 Views

Zimbabwe to set up nuclear power station with Russia's help

23 hrs ago | 2652 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days