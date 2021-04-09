Latest News Editor's Choice


OK Grand challenge bounces back

by Staff reporter
11 secs ago
LISTED retail giant OK Zimbabwe Limited will resume its Grand Challenge competition this year after foregoing it last year due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown restrictions.

It will be the 32nd edition and the first Grand Challenge held with Maxen Karombo as the new chief executive.

"The OK Grand Challenge has been cancelled for two years, once in 2009 due to the economic crisis which left shelves empty within all supermarkets, and in 2020 due to the pandemic. We saw it fit to not do such an event," Karombo said.

The OK Grand challenge will be run through the use of digital media in line with COVID-19 safety precautions.

"The COVID-19 has brought with it a significant use of media and a shift in the way our customers and shoppers behave," Karombo said.

"It is to this extent that the OK Grand Challenge jackpot promotion in 2021 will be executed digitally.

"A digital promotion will reduce paper in the form of receipts and coupons and the draw will be computerised, thereby assisting in curbing the risk of spreading the virus. The health of our customers is our priority."

There are five different prizes to be won at the grand challenge, with the ultimate prize being a brand new Toyota Hilux GD-6 twin-cab.

OK Zimbabwe's business covers three major categories - groceries, basic clothing and textiles and houseware products.

The groceries category includes dry groceries, butchery, delicatessen, takeaway, bakery, provisions and fruit and vegetable sections.

Source - newsday

Most Popular In 7 Days