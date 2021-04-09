Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Gweru still has pole and dagga classrooms'

by Staff reporter
27 secs ago | Views
CLASSROOM blocks in resettlement areas in Gweru district, built from pole and dagga, are prone to climate change-related disasters posing safety risks to schoolchildren, a government official has said.

Speaking in the Midlands capital last Friday at a district climate change meeting organised by the Climate Change Management Department (CCMD), Gweru district development co-ordinator Joram Chimedza said there was need rebuild the structures to avert disasters.

"In Gweru district, we still have pole and dagga thatched classroom blocks, particularly in resettlement areas," Chimedza said.

"Over the years, the district (Gweru) has been facing climate change related disasters such as hailstorms and floods. So given the structure of these blocks, there is a danger of climate change-related disasters and obviously our children we will be at risk."

He added: "We need to rebuild such structures so that they can withstand the effects of climate change."

Chimedza's call comes at a time when the Midlands provincial education office recently revealed that a number of schools in the province were destroyed by floods.

Recently, classroom blocks and staff houses at Gambiza Primary School in Chiwundura were destroyed by a hailstorm.

The Gweru Department of Civil Protection, however, intervened and is building a state-of-the-art classroom and teachers' accommodation.

CCMD director Washington Zhakata told the meeting that climate change-related disasters were costing government a lot of money, hence its (government) stance to come up with the department to strengthen districts and provinces to come up with their own disaster management plans.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Diasporans pool resources for detained Zimbabwean activists

1 min ago | 1 Views

OK Grand challenge bounces back

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Amend recall legislation, say lawyers

2 mins ago | 3 Views

Covid-19 hospital admissions drop

4 mins ago | 4 Views

Mliswa's ConCourt referral request ruling deferred

4 mins ago | 4 Views

Josta returns to Bosso

5 mins ago | 5 Views

Mayor's relocation angers Bulawayo residents

5 mins ago | 6 Views

Mnangagwa threatens Mozambique terrorists

5 mins ago | 9 Views

Community service for sexually abusing a corpse

6 mins ago | 5 Views

Man in court over crocodile skin

6 mins ago | 6 Views

Nakamba targets one million kids

7 mins ago | 4 Views

Gift Muzadzi suspended from Dembare

7 mins ago | 4 Views

Ndewere loses bid to set aside tribunal

7 mins ago | 5 Views

Zanu-PF revises indigenisation policy

8 mins ago | 7 Views

Mnangagwa pays tribute to Mozambique, Zambia, Tanzania, and Botswana

8 mins ago | 8 Views

Teachers slam govt reintroduction of 'youth militia'

8 mins ago | 10 Views

Zimbabwe government urged to avail cancer budget

30 mins ago | 14 Views

ZEC has capacity to run credible elections

35 mins ago | 43 Views

Zanu-PF revises indigenisation policy

39 mins ago | 75 Views

Chiwenga says 'more innovative health solutions critical'

42 mins ago | 27 Views

Second Republic out to maintain principles, legacy: Chiwenga

46 mins ago | 43 Views

We cannot sit back, watch Mozambique terror, says Mnangagwa

51 mins ago | 195 Views

Namibia returns to uninterrupted hunting as animal rights groups seek to spoil the 'party'

10 hrs ago | 294 Views

Dembare ship in turbulent waters

10 hrs ago | 635 Views

Mnangagwa calls Zimbabweans to freely discuss the Gukurahundi genocide

10 hrs ago | 966 Views

Appeal for 30-year mandatory rape sentence

10 hrs ago | 371 Views

Student demands code of conduct for VPs, ministers

10 hrs ago | 652 Views

Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe's land reform programme is non-negotiable

10 hrs ago | 629 Views

Process to map Zimbabwe's constituencies starts

11 hrs ago | 289 Views

No cases blood clots were encountered during Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine use

11 hrs ago | 387 Views

Madzibaba kills one of his 22 wives

12 hrs ago | 1929 Views

National Prosecuting Authority to probe Streak

15 hrs ago | 1224 Views

Zimbabwean woman drowns baby in boiling water in SA

15 hrs ago | 1173 Views

Zesa battles to restore power in Bulawayo CBD

16 hrs ago | 781 Views

Bosso close in on Joel Ngodzo

16 hrs ago | 900 Views

Loga 'unblocks' stars

16 hrs ago | 734 Views

3 jailed for assault

16 hrs ago | 717 Views

Zanu-PF official house raided, wife, kids beaten

16 hrs ago | 1692 Views

Justice Ndewere bid flops

16 hrs ago | 1351 Views

Biti recall from Parliament reversed by the court

17 hrs ago | 2342 Views

Chevecheve High School yaita Dambudziko remvura

17 hrs ago | 282 Views

Heath Streak banned for eight years under ICC Anti-Corruption Code

18 hrs ago | 1216 Views

The return of Green Bombers

22 hrs ago | 1830 Views

Zimbabwe to set up nuclear power station with Russia's help

23 hrs ago | 2653 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days