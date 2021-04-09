Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Court orders cop, govt to compensate dog bite victim

by Staff reporter
19 secs ago | Views
A POLICE officer and his bosses have been ordered by the court to pay $150 000 compensation to a 40-yearold Rusape man for damages suffered after he was mauled by a dog set on him by the law enforcement agents.

Rusape magistrate Rufaro Mangwiro ordered Constable Zwelibanzi Masuko, Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga and Home Affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe to compensate Unity Saunyama, a resident of Rusape in Manicaland province after he sued them for damages arising from injuries he sustained after being attacked by a police dog.

Saunyama was represented by Peggy Tavagadza of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights .

During trial, Tavagadza told the court that Masuko approached Saunyama at a beerhall in Rusape on August 29, 2019 and made an inquiry about his personal details.

The police officer dragged Saunyama out of the beerhall, accusing him of being in possession of marijuana.

Masuko set a police dog on the complainant and he sustained injuries which included two lacerations on the right ankle and a deep wound on his right thigh as a result of the dog bites.

Tavagadza said Masuko then went on to drag Saunyama around the central business district to show the public what police officers were capable of doing.

People pleaded with the cop to take Saunyama to hospital as he was badly injured and needed medical attention, but their pleas fell on deaf ears.

During trial, Masuko, Matanga and Kazembe did not dispute that Saunyama suffered injuries, which entitled him to make a claim against them, but argued that the sum was excessive and made a counter offer of $10 000.

The court ruled that Saunyama suffered undue harm and deserved to be paid $150 000 as compensation.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

General strike is the only way out, says ZCTU

46 secs ago | 0 Views

'Gweru still has pole and dagga classrooms'

2 mins ago | 4 Views

Diasporans pool resources for detained Zimbabwean activists

2 mins ago | 3 Views

OK Grand challenge bounces back

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Amend recall legislation, say lawyers

3 mins ago | 4 Views

Covid-19 hospital admissions drop

5 mins ago | 4 Views

Mliswa's ConCourt referral request ruling deferred

5 mins ago | 4 Views

Josta returns to Bosso

6 mins ago | 5 Views

Mayor's relocation angers Bulawayo residents

6 mins ago | 6 Views

Mnangagwa threatens Mozambique terrorists

7 mins ago | 9 Views

Community service for sexually abusing a corpse

7 mins ago | 8 Views

Man in court over crocodile skin

8 mins ago | 6 Views

Nakamba targets one million kids

8 mins ago | 6 Views

Gift Muzadzi suspended from Dembare

8 mins ago | 4 Views

Ndewere loses bid to set aside tribunal

9 mins ago | 5 Views

Zanu-PF revises indigenisation policy

9 mins ago | 7 Views

Mnangagwa pays tribute to Mozambique, Zambia, Tanzania, and Botswana

9 mins ago | 9 Views

Teachers slam govt reintroduction of 'youth militia'

10 mins ago | 10 Views

Zimbabwe government urged to avail cancer budget

31 mins ago | 14 Views

ZEC has capacity to run credible elections

37 mins ago | 45 Views

Zanu-PF revises indigenisation policy

40 mins ago | 78 Views

Chiwenga says 'more innovative health solutions critical'

43 mins ago | 27 Views

Second Republic out to maintain principles, legacy: Chiwenga

47 mins ago | 44 Views

We cannot sit back, watch Mozambique terror, says Mnangagwa

52 mins ago | 198 Views

Namibia returns to uninterrupted hunting as animal rights groups seek to spoil the 'party'

10 hrs ago | 294 Views

Dembare ship in turbulent waters

10 hrs ago | 640 Views

Mnangagwa calls Zimbabweans to freely discuss the Gukurahundi genocide

10 hrs ago | 974 Views

Appeal for 30-year mandatory rape sentence

10 hrs ago | 374 Views

Student demands code of conduct for VPs, ministers

10 hrs ago | 658 Views

Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe's land reform programme is non-negotiable

11 hrs ago | 633 Views

Process to map Zimbabwe's constituencies starts

11 hrs ago | 291 Views

No cases blood clots were encountered during Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine use

11 hrs ago | 389 Views

Madzibaba kills one of his 22 wives

12 hrs ago | 1933 Views

National Prosecuting Authority to probe Streak

15 hrs ago | 1225 Views

Zimbabwean woman drowns baby in boiling water in SA

15 hrs ago | 1173 Views

Zesa battles to restore power in Bulawayo CBD

16 hrs ago | 781 Views

Bosso close in on Joel Ngodzo

16 hrs ago | 901 Views

Loga 'unblocks' stars

16 hrs ago | 734 Views

3 jailed for assault

16 hrs ago | 717 Views

Zanu-PF official house raided, wife, kids beaten

16 hrs ago | 1692 Views

Justice Ndewere bid flops

16 hrs ago | 1351 Views

Biti recall from Parliament reversed by the court

17 hrs ago | 2343 Views

Chevecheve High School yaita Dambudziko remvura

17 hrs ago | 282 Views

Heath Streak banned for eight years under ICC Anti-Corruption Code

18 hrs ago | 1218 Views

The return of Green Bombers

22 hrs ago | 1830 Views

Zimbabwe to set up nuclear power station with Russia's help

23 hrs ago | 2654 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days