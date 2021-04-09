GMAZ calls for Ministry of labour's intervention over threatened strike

News / National

by Paul Ndou

The Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) and United federation for food and Allied Workers Union of Zimbabwe are meeting the minister of Public Service labour and Social Welfare Paul Mavima today at Makombe building over the threatened nationwide strike by the union.GMAZ sought the Minister's hand after the employee's representative threatened strike over salary adjustment negotiations stalled.The union wrote to GMAZ on April 6 informing them of the intended strike if they do not give in to their demands."We further put you as employers and principals of the industry on notice that if the impasse is not resolved on or before Tomorrow (April 7) we are left with no option but to mobilize for massive demonstration at your plants both in Harare and Bulawayo,read the statement."These demonstrations will start at National Foods and proceed to Blue Ribbons Foods, Agri Foods."In their responce GMAZ cited that the threatened strike is illegal considering all negotiating channels had not yet been exhausted as there was no police clearance as well."The confusion arises from the fact that on one hand, you claim to engage the principal for a progressive discussion and deliberation of the matter yet, on the other hand, you threaten a demonstration in violation of the labour Act which compels you to provide a 14 day notice coupled with sufficient cause for your need to take up the collective job action," responded GMAZMeanwhile the Minister ordered both parties to attend the hearing today saying if one party fails to attend the hearing will proceed.