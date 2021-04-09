Obadiah Moyo puts state on notice

News / National

by Staff reporter

Former Health and Child Care Minister Dr Obadiah Moyo has put the State on notice that if it fails to commence trial on April 29 he would apply for refusal of further remand.This was after the State had applied for the matter to be postponed to the date in question.The former minister is being charged for his alleged involvement in NatPharm's unprocedural contract with Drax International LLC to supply medicines and surgical sundries, and is consequently facing criminal abuse of office charges.