Zanu-PF warns against criminal abuse of party regalia, symbols

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF has called for police to arrest criminals who are abusing party stickers and regalia to hide their nefarious activities while masquerading as party members.Secretary for Administration in the party, Dr Obert Mpofu said the criminals also harass members of the public and called for their prosecution.Dr Mpofu appealed to the public to report such cases immediately, saying the Zimbabwe Republic Police should impound any equipment or vehicle used in the name of the party without any confirmation."Iam also appealing to the ZRP to impound any equipment or vehicle that is used in the name of Zanu-PF without really having to confirm with us. They should impound those vehicles especially those that are using Zanu-PF stickers," said Mpofu.