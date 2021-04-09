A level exam results out soon

News / National

by Staff reporter

The November 2020 Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) Advanced Level results will be released end of this month or early next month.In an interview this morning, ZIMSEC public relations manager Ms Nicky Dlamini said preparations for the release of the examinations results were at advanced stage."We are expecting A Level results end of this month or the first days of May, then Ordinary level results will follow later, we do not have the exact dates, but we are assuming everything will be in order by end of this month," said Ms Dlamini.The June 2021 Zimsec public examinations for both O and A-Levels was suspended last week by Cabinet following disruptions caused by Covid-19 and the resulting lockdown.Those who had wanted to sit in June will now join the large majority who are being prepared to sit in November.The decision to suspend the ZIMSEC June examinations arose from the delays in sitting for the public examinations at the end of last year and the alterations of the standard calendar for education this year caused by schools having to be closed for the first two and half months of this year to combat the second wave of Covid-19.