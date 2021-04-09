Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Opposition worried about recurrence of Mugabe era barbarities

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE imminent return of the national youth service training programme has triggered jitters among many in the opposition who have bad memories of the project's cadets.

The programme's recruits were infamously referred to as "Green Bombers" during their reign of terror between 2001 and 2009, as the late former president Robert Mugabe battled to retain his increasingly tenuous hold on power, at a time that the MDC was on the ascendancy.

MDC spokesperson, Witness Dube - whose party's supporters were terrorised by the programme's recruits who had been converted into Mugabe's and Zanu-PF's storm troopers before the controversial project was abandoned - was among the people who told the Daily News yesterday that they had misgivings about the return of the training scheme.

"The return of the national youth service is a cause for consternation to our party and supporters given that it has been previously abused to further partisan interests. We urge the government to halt implementing this initiative and take time to further consult with the masses if at all there is any place for it in our national youth development agenda," he said.

MDC Alliance deputy youth assembly spokesperson, Womberai Nhende, was equally apprehensive at the prospect of the return of the Green Bombers - who got this derisive name on account of their trademark army-like green fatigues and violent disposition.

"The mere announcement of the re-introduction of this programme sent shivers down the spines of citizens because of yester-year's horrors when the military-trained brigade meted out terror to citizens.

"They were a brain-washed lot who were specifically used against political enemies, and in this case it's meant to counter the MDC Alliance's citizens' convergence for change.

"These militiamen and women from Border Gezi only serve at the mercy of their master who will be Zanu-PF, and it's a well-calculated ploy to have institutionalised political violence come the 2023 elections," Nhende told the Daily News yesterday.

He also bemoaned the fact that the programme which had provided militia training to about 80 000 youths at more than 150 camps throughout the country between 2001 and 2009 was being re-introduced at a time that there was again high unemployment in the country.

"We don't recommend its return because we know the modus operandi of the brigade, which will be made up of youths who will spearhead Zanu-PF's programmes - as evidenced by the Border Gezi youths being marshals at the party's functions in their previous operations.

"If this programme continues, we must all be prepared to endure long nights of State-sponsored terrorism by criminals who lack ideological grounding, but are indoctrinated to protect political elites in a partisan enclave," Nhende said further.

National Constitutional Assembly leader, Lovemore Madhuku said while the idea of a national youth service training was not bad in itself, there was need for adequate consultation before this was re-introduced.

"I think an independent commission of enquiry should be set up to investigate how the previous graduates of the youth service programme operated, because there is a belief out there that they were at the centre of political violence that was witnessed in the country then.

"While the idea of a national youth service training is not entirely bad, there is a need for adequate consultation.

"The commission of inquiry must make its findings public and a national consensus should be arrived at regarding the framework of the new programme and what it should look like," Madhuku told the Daily News.

Formed at the turn of the millennium, the previous youth training programme was the brainchild of the late Border Gezi, who was then Zanu-PF's national political commissar and also Youth minister.

During that time, the youths earned notoriety for both violence and looting shops under the guise of enforcing the government's price controls - while imposing unofficial curfews in areas perceived to be opposition strongholds.

Besides being accused of working with the police, army and the secret service to perpetrate human rights abuses in the country during their existence, the Green Bombers were also accused of being the vehicle which some bigwigs used to place tens of thousands of ghost workers on the government's wage bill.

In a surprise move, Zanu-PF passed a resolution to bring back the controversial training programme at its annual conference that was held in Esigodini in 2018.   

Speaking during Tuesday's post-Cabinet press briefing, Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa said the re-introduction of the programme had come after wide consultations.

"The proposal came as a result of consultations between the ministries of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation, and Defence and War Veterans Affairs.

"Cabinet noted that national youth service is an important youth development programme which is crucial in nurturing young people into becoming responsible and resilient citizens with a clear sense of national identity and respect for national values.

"The programme is a key strategy for youth empowerment in national, regional, continental and international development guiding frameworks to which Zimbabwe is a member.

"The frameworks include the Sadc Revised Regional Indicative Strategic Development Plan, the African Youth Charter of 2006, the World Programme of Action on Youth, and the United Nations Youth Strategy 2030," Mutsvangwa said.

She also said that during their training, the youths would be encouraged to participate in development projects and disaster response activities, thereby assisting in enhancing national capacity to manage disasters.

"Cabinet further agreed that under the revamped programme, vocational training centres across all the provinces will focus on entrepreneurship and livelihood skills training.

"This will encompass enterprise awareness, opportunity identification, project financing, and basic farming. The Civil Protection Unit will place emphasis on disaster mitigation and management skills.

"The roll-out of the national youth service programme will involve community attachment of youths for work experience and service to various government departments and local authorities.

"The programme will also take on board the disabled, and maintain gender balance and fair regional representation, with recruitment taking place through district offices," Mutsvangwa also said.

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Chamisa, Mwonzora must unite first'

3 hrs ago | 421 Views

Mnangagwa frets over Mozambique attacks

3 hrs ago | 780 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC MPs differ on Constitution Amendment Bill

3 hrs ago | 354 Views

Mnangagwa says, 'I won't let you down'

3 hrs ago | 438 Views

Woman steals 41 pairs of shoes

3 hrs ago | 371 Views

A level exam results out soon

3 hrs ago | 225 Views

Zanu-PF warns against criminal abuse of party regalia, symbols

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

GMAZ calls for Ministry of labour's intervention over threatened strike

10 hrs ago | 767 Views

All about NRL tipping competitions

10 hrs ago | 200 Views

Man jailed for sexually abusing a corpse

11 hrs ago | 2031 Views

Zimbabwe moves from analogue broadcasting to digital

13 hrs ago | 1580 Views

Chevecheve High School is facing serious water challenges

15 hrs ago | 637 Views

Insurgency in Cabo Delgado How did it start?

15 hrs ago | 3907 Views

Mnangagwa hints on by-elections

16 hrs ago | 2026 Views

Jonathan Moyo says 'Unity Accord misled Gukurahundi victims'

16 hrs ago | 2664 Views

6 recalled MPs bounce back

16 hrs ago | 2883 Views

Govt unveils 2021 crop producer prices

16 hrs ago | 1450 Views

Unlicensed courier service operator jailed

16 hrs ago | 1297 Views

Insuza villagers fight over land

16 hrs ago | 821 Views

Is secession the only thing that could free Matabeleland?

16 hrs ago | 618 Views

Mnangagwa copying and pasting Mugabe toxic policies

16 hrs ago | 879 Views

Harare refuse collection left to the dogs

16 hrs ago | 279 Views

Govt, teachers should not play Russian roulette with children's lives

16 hrs ago | 700 Views

Why Zimbabwe must dollarise again

16 hrs ago | 2880 Views

Chamisa's MDC blasts govt double standards in new US dollar passport fees

16 hrs ago | 1379 Views

ASX halts Arcadia trading

16 hrs ago | 93 Views

Court orders cop, govt to compensate dog bite victim

16 hrs ago | 456 Views

General strike is the only way out, says ZCTU

16 hrs ago | 719 Views

'Gweru still has pole and dagga classrooms'

16 hrs ago | 184 Views

Diasporans pool resources for detained Zimbabwean activists

16 hrs ago | 700 Views

OK Grand challenge bounces back

16 hrs ago | 388 Views

Amend recall legislation, say lawyers

16 hrs ago | 498 Views

Covid-19 hospital admissions drop

16 hrs ago | 295 Views

Mliswa's ConCourt referral request ruling deferred

16 hrs ago | 107 Views

Josta returns to Bosso

16 hrs ago | 336 Views

Mayor's relocation angers Bulawayo residents

16 hrs ago | 687 Views

Community service for sexually abusing a corpse

16 hrs ago | 428 Views

Man in court over crocodile skin

16 hrs ago | 367 Views

Nakamba targets one million kids

16 hrs ago | 322 Views

Gift Muzadzi suspended from Dembare

16 hrs ago | 509 Views

Ndewere loses bid to set aside tribunal

16 hrs ago | 295 Views

Zanu-PF revises indigenisation policy

16 hrs ago | 231 Views

Mnangagwa pays tribute to Mozambique, Zambia, Tanzania, and Botswana

16 hrs ago | 457 Views

Teachers slam govt reintroduction of 'youth militia'

16 hrs ago | 414 Views

Zimbabwe government urged to avail cancer budget

16 hrs ago | 163 Views

ZEC has capacity to run credible elections

16 hrs ago | 424 Views

Zanu-PF revises indigenisation policy

17 hrs ago | 487 Views

Chiwenga says 'more innovative health solutions critical'

17 hrs ago | 118 Views

Second Republic out to maintain principles, legacy: Chiwenga

17 hrs ago | 251 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days