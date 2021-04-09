Mnangagwa frets over Mozambique attacks

News / National

by Staff reporter

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has raised fears that the insurgency in Mozambique could spill over into Zimbabwe - urging local communities, especially those in Manicaland, to be on high alert.Speaking before yesterday's Zanu-PF politburo meeting in Harare, Mnangagwa also said his government was working with Mozambican authorities, through the Southern African Development Community (Sadc), to thwart the insurgents.This comes after Sadc agreed to deploy troops in Mozambique last week to fend off Islamic insurgents who have killed more than 2 500 people and displaced 700 000 others in the country since October 2017.It also comes as it has been confirmed that a Zimbabwean, Nyasha Mugwagwa, was killed by the jihadists following an attack on Palma - a town on the north-east coast of Mozambique's Cabo Delgado Province a fortnight ago."As Zanu-PF, we stand in solidarity with our sister party, Frelimo, as well as the government and people of the Republic of Mozambique, in the wake of the on-going disturbances in Cabo Delgado Province, in northern Mozambique."An attack on one of us, is an attack on all of us. United we stand. Hence, we cannot sit back and allow acts of insurgency to continue without a robust regional response."Government is currently working with the Mozambican authorities to establish the number of our nationals who were entrapped during the attack of Palma town, on 24 March 2021," Mnangagwa said."Against this disturbing background, the party structures across all provinces must ensure that our communities are on high security alert," he added.Mozambique is a key gateway for Zimbabwe's imports and exports which go through the ports of Beira and Maputo. The country's fuel is mainly delivered via a pipeline from Beira.Meanwhile, Mnangagwa has also urged the ruling Zanu-PF to start preparing for by-elections. More than 90 by-elections are due throughout the country, mostly following the recent recalls of MDC Alliance representatives from both the National Assembly and the Senate.The Zimbabwe Election Commission (Zec) has suspended by-elections since March last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic."Preparations for by-elections must be conducted within the confines of internal democratic practices and provisions of our party constitution, while at the same time observing WHO (World Health Organisation) protocols."Values that promote discipline, unity, robust and mature political competition as well as the indivisibility of our revolutionary party must be guarded jealously," Mnangagwa said.He also urged Zanu-PF supporters to take full advantage of the confusion and chaos engulfing the opposition ahead of the 2023 elections.In recent months, there have been grumblings within the ruling party, especially after the re-introduction of the divisive district co-ordinating committee (DCC) structures.