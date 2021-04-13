Notorious robber rearrested

News / National

by Staff reporter

One of Zimbabwe's most wanted armed robbery suspects believed to be part of Musa Taj Abdul's gang, Conwell Junior Kasambarare (26) has been rearrested on allegations of committing a spate of heists countrywide.Kasambarare of Budiriro 2 was arrested together with his two alleged accomplices, Luckson Mudyara (47) of Budiriro 1 and Mike Chiyangwa (32) of Old Highfield.In February, police launched a manhunt for Kasambarare after he was released last year on bail and is believed to have been part of a gang committing a spate of armed robberies countrywide.His other suspected accomplice, Spicer Takawira, was recently arrested on charges of house housebreaking and theft.Kasambarare, Takawira together with Leo Mandaza, Godwin Kusikwenyu and another one only identified as Chamu, recently committed seven cases of housebreaking and theft in Harare.Takawira, Musafare Mupanhanga and Kasambarare are also alleged to be part of the gang that raided Mashwede Holdings last year and got away with over US$100 000, R42 000, $14 000 worth of fuel coupons, firearms and 20 live rounds of ammunition.They were released on bail pending appeal at the High Court last year and have since gone into hiding.Kasambarare, Mudyara and Chiyangwa are being implicated in an armed robbery case which occurred in Highfield where they stole 17 car batteries. During the robbery, they were observed by a security guard who then contacted Machipisa Police but the gang disappeared before officers got to the scene.Last Friday, detectives received information that Mudyara was involved in the offence and they arrested him in Kuwadzana 5 and he implicated Kasambarare, Chiyangwa, Spicer Takawira and another one only identified as Chamu.Kasambarare was later arrested along High Glen Road before they arrested Chiyangwa leading to the recovery of five car batteries in Westgate where they had sold them. The three have since appeared in court and have been remanded in custody to April 23 for routine remand.In March last year, Mashwede Holdings lost the cash to five workers and nine suspected robbers. Among the five workers were two brothers related to the business owner, while two were security guards.The five workers, Mupanhanga and Kasambarare, were then arrested and appeared in court where their case is still pending.Meanwhile, Liberty Mupamhanga, another suspected member of Taj Abdul's gang yesterday had his matter deferred to April 20. Prosecutor Mr Lancelot Mutsokoti said the State would furnish Mupamhanga with a trial date on the next remand date.Mupamhanga is facing several cases of armed robbery where he is being jointly charged with Taj Abdul, Godfrey Mupamhanga, Charles Lundu, Rudolf Kanhanga and Innocent Jairos.The notorious gang was granted bail by the High Court in unclear circumstances that led to the arrest of prosecutor Tinashe Kasema. It is alleged that on July 23 last year, the gang pounced on one Andrew Murwisi at Murambinda growth point in Buhera armed with pistols and iron bars.They allegedly forced entry into his supermarket and struck him with a metal bar before robbing him of cellphones, his pistol, US$5 000, R2 000 and $5 000 in local currency. The State also alleges that they fired some shots as they jumped into their vehicle and fled the scene.The gang is facing several other counts of murder and armed robbery and is suspected to have committed most of its robberies in the capital.One of the many complainants is Vivek Solanki, the owner of the Trauma Centre in Borrowdale, Harare where the gang stole over U$3 000 at the medical facility.