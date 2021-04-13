Census preparations begin

News / National

by Staff reporter

TRAINED enumerators will from Tuesday next week commence the mapping exercise in all provinces ahead of the 2021 census which will be conducted in May.This time, enumeration will be done through the use of tablets instead of paper questionnaires.The census is expected to give way for delimitation of electoral constituencies by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission that will eventually pave way for the 2023 general elections.Field mapping and listing of households got off to a false start in March last year after the country went into a Covid-19 national lockdown restricting the movement of enumerators.Government granted ZimStat an essential status, thus allowing the agency to resume preparation for population census. In response to questions in parliament on Wednesday, the Deputy Minister of Finance and Economic Development Clemence Chiduwa said there were enough resources to cater for the whole programme until its completion."The issue of delimitation and census is provided for in the budget. We have already started the training of enumerators and from the 20th of April, 2021, they will be on the ground to do the first mapping exercise per province. So, it is provided for in the budget and we are sure that with the resources that we have together with some of the development partners that have come on board, we should be able to do that exercise without problems," said Dep Min Chiduwa.He said the funds had been budgeted and everything was set to run smoothly.Dep Min Chiduwa was responding to Umzingwane legislator Brigadier General (Retired) Levi Mayihlome who asked about measures that the Government has taken to ensure that there are adequate resources for the delimitation exercise and the voter registration exercise.Treasury allocated $4,4 billion to ZimStat to carry out its activities that include conducting the 2021 population census expected to culminate in the delimitation of 210 electoral constituencies to be used in the 2023 general elections.ZimStat has secured an essential service status and is now using a computerised data collection system to complete the census, which it envisages to be finalised in August this year.The Census and Statistics Act, passed by Parliament last year, seeks to align the taking of decennial national census in a manner that takes into account census data and according to the Act the process should have been completed by August instead of 2022, which has been the period within which it should have been carried out decennially.The enactment of the Census and Statistics Act means Zec will delimitate seats for 2023 presidential, parliamentary and local authority polls in a manner that reflects the present population distribution premised on latest census data.