Customer scalding shebeen queen spared jail

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A 34-YEAR-OLD shebeen queen from Ntabazinduna Flats in Mzilikazi suburb escaped jail for scalding her colleague who was demanding US$2 change from her.

Brilliance Hlomayi took a kettle from the stove and poured hot water on Ms Kgomotso Nkosi who lives at the same flats after they quarrelled over the change.

Ms Nkosi sustained serious burns on her left upper arm. She was attacked following a misunderstanding after the shebeen queen told her that she had given her change to one of Ms Nkosi's friends.

It was not stated in court what Ms Nkosi had bought. Hlomayi pleaded guilty to assault charges before Bulawayo magistrate Ms Rachel Mukanga.

She was jailed for two months with an option of paying a $10 000 fine before April 25. Asked by Ms Mukanga why she committed the offence, Hlomayi said she failed to control her emotions as Ms Nkosi wanted to attack her and her child.

She also appealed for leniency saying she had realised that she caused great harm to Ms Nkosi.

The magistrate said the court will not condone such inhuman behaviour. She said a medical report confirmed that Ms Nkosi suffered serious burns. Sentencing her on Monday, Ms Mukanga said a just sentence provided the option for a fine for the offence.

Prosecuting, Mr Terence Chakabuda said on April 3 at around 7PM at Ntabazinduna Flats in Mzilikazi suburb, Hlomayi, a shebeen queen, had a misunderstanding with the complainant over US$2 change which Ms Nkosi had left.

"The accused informed the complainant that her change had already been collected by one of her friends. They had a misunderstanding resulting in the accused person rushing and taking a kettle which was on the stove with boiling water and poured it on the left upper arm of the complainant," said Mr Chakabuda.

Source - chroncile

