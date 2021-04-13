Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mereki shopping centre set for facelift

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
GOVERNMENT has pledged to promote one of Harare's outdoor leisure centres, Mereki Shopping Centre, as a domestic tourism hub.

This was revealed by Environment minister Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu in Parliament during a question-and-answer session. Ndlovu said for years, Mereki shopping centre was always a hive of activity, promoting the proliferation of domestic tourism.

"The role of my ministry and its tourism marketing arm, the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority, is to promote the development of tourism products and to create awareness of the same so as to increase visitations and thereby tourism revenue," he said.

Ndlovu said the development of tourist resorts and destinations is undertaken by the private and public sectors as well as communities.

"Since time immemorial, Mereki has been an area for entertainment, where people gather for braai, eating and having drinks in different social groupings such as family and friends," he said.

"What is interesting to note and from our investigation is that this has always been an informal place and not even recognised by the local authority as evidenced by the regular eviction of the people that ply their business there."

Ndlovu said Mereki continued to offer a rare township tourism experience to locals and foreigners.

"So, in terms of promoting Mereki as a tourist attraction centre, the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority has included it as part of the Harare township tourism product. To this end, there are several tours that have been developed in conjunction with tour operators that include the option of Mereki as an eating place as well as experiencing township tourism," he said.

"Although Mereki Park is a natural tourism hub, there are issues that have remained outstanding, which include, among other things, proper ablution facilities, sitting area and proper parking space and most worrisome, collection of refuse."

Ndlovu said discussions had been ongoing with the City of Harare on how best to improve the area.

He added that attempts to formalise the place through either forming co-operatives or registering it as a community-based tourism project in order for it to comply with tourism legislation had failed.

"It is important that the local authorities attend to this and other similar places ( like Zindoga) if they are to flourish as tourism centres," Ndlovu said.

"It is our desire as government and ministry to promote all centres and areas that lead towards the full realisation of a vibrant domestic tourism industry."

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Woman begs court to 'force' husband to indulge in sex with her

1 hr ago | 279 Views

Man steals national flag

1 hr ago | 89 Views

Hooker stabs surprise visit ex

1 hr ago | 138 Views

Man bashes 'bad cook' wife

1 hr ago | 80 Views

Peeping Tom terror for pregnant landlady

1 hr ago | 140 Views

Woman rips hubby's scrotum

1 hr ago | 171 Views

Juju storm: Businessman physically and sexually abuses wife

1 hr ago | 177 Views

Abused hubby washes plates at knifepoint

1 hr ago | 122 Views

Zimbabwe to export water to SA

2 hrs ago | 723 Views

Jonathan Moyo calls for justice on gukurahundi genocide perpetrators

2 hrs ago | 253 Views

Sikhala trial in false start

2 hrs ago | 181 Views

Mnangagwa tightens grip on power

2 hrs ago | 679 Views

Chilonga anger forces Chiwenga to abort trip

2 hrs ago | 757 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs' debts choke CSC

2 hrs ago | 206 Views

Looting scandal sucks in deputy minister

2 hrs ago | 503 Views

Idolisation of champions of corruption

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Land tenure reform to transform Zimbabwe rapidly

2 hrs ago | 178 Views

Raw deal for Air Zimbabwe creditors

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

Payment delays affect power projects

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Duty hikes to affect BAT volumes

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

John Deere expands firm's construction equipment portfolio to Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Obadiah Moyo seeks acquittal after State dithers on graft trial

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

MDC deserter pledges to use Zifa influence to lure support to Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 244 Views

Business frets over third Covid-19 wave

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Landmark ruling on vehicle plates

2 hrs ago | 229 Views

Grace Mugabe's PHD authentic, says Nyagura

2 hrs ago | 249 Views

Mnangagwa speaks about Gukurahundi genocide

3 hrs ago | 181 Views

Zimbabwe govt targets 350 000 ha of irrigable land in next 3 years

3 hrs ago | 30 Views

'Politicisation of aid rampant during COVID-19 lockdown'

3 hrs ago | 15 Views

Gweru introduces electronic parking system

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

We've enough water for wheat irrigation, says Masuka

3 hrs ago | 20 Views

Transport shortage grounds Harare council

3 hrs ago | 37 Views

Rural District Council demands refund from vehicle dealer

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

Warrant of arrest for property developer

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

Chivhu introduces vehicle clamping

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Matabeleland South men take up women's domestic roles: Report

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

Mayor defends mansion allocation

3 hrs ago | 143 Views

Mnangagwa's proposed Patriotic Bill: Whither Zimbabwe at 41?

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zimbabwe must push for virtual law firms

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

Residents should only pay for services provided

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

Green Bombers Zanu-PF's election trump card

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

ZC backs ban on 'greedy, selfish' Streak

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

Matopo community constructs new school

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Digitalisation to usher 12 new TV stations in ZImbabwe

3 hrs ago | 90 Views

Cop pips head with bullet in shock suicide

3 hrs ago | 380 Views

Mnangagwa declares war on potholes

3 hrs ago | 310 Views

Customer scalding shebeen queen spared jail

3 hrs ago | 136 Views

Residents take council to task over outdated pipes

3 hrs ago | 82 Views

Tanganda to relist on ZSE

3 hrs ago | 90 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days