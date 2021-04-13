Latest News Editor's Choice


Cop pips head with bullet in shock suicide

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A JUNIOR police officer stationed at Ruda police in Hauna, Mutasa district shot and killed himself with an FN Rifle while on duty.

Police confirmed the incident and said investigations were in progress to ascertain what transpired on the fateful day earlier during the week.

Manicaland province police spokesperson, Inspector Luxson Chananda said the body of Constable Lewis Paunganwa (36) was found in the room with an FN rifle across his legs.

"The deceased commenced his duties on April 12 around 1445 hrs at Charge office. According to those who were on the same shift, the deceased did not show any signs of stress.

"At around 5pm, his colleagues completed their shift and left. The new shift commenced duty but at around 2230 hrs they did not see Paungwanwa and they conducted a search," said the police spokesperson.

He said after a search, police found their colleague lying in a pool of blood.

They went on to find a small wound under Paunganwa's chin and another wide wound on the left side of the head.

"The bullet also penetrated and hit the concrete ceiling. The body was taken to Nyanga Hospital for postmortem. Investigations are still in progress," said Chananda.
Source - newzimbabwe

