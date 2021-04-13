Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Abused hubby washes plates at knifepoint

by Staff reporter
35 secs ago | Views
Men usually suffer in silence when they are abused by their wives, but Louis Moyo who has been enduring a tough time at the hands of his violent wife, who threatens to stab him to death, summoned the courage to drag her to Western Commonage civil court in Bulawayo.

Moyo's wife has been verbally, emotionally and physically abusing her husband. He has been forced to do household chores by his wife Bertha Ndlovu. Whenever he fails to do so his wife bashes him and verbally insults him, calling him lazy.

Each time the two were involved in an argument, Bertha would go to great lengths and threaten to axe him to death or wave a kitchen knife in the air while threatening to stab him to death.

Fearing for his life, the hapless Moyo had to seek a protection order against his abusive wife.

"I'm applying for a protection order against my wife, Bertha Ndlovu. She is very violent as she forces me to wash plates or do laundry and if I ask her to help me she would accuse me of being lazy. After that she would hit me with open hands," he said.

He added: "Each time an argument arises over a domestic issue, she would pick a kitchen knife and wave it in the air while threatening to kill me with it and or at times she would rush to the bedroom and pick a small axe under our bed and threaten to axe me to death. I have tried to reason with her on several occasions but she never listens to me as she is very harsh and she would insult me for no apparent reason."

Moyo said he has suffered enough abuse at the hands of his wife.

"She has abused me more than enough. I therefore apply for a protection order against her so that she stops insulting me or beating me. I also pray that she would stop threatening to kill me," he begged the court.

The presiding magistrate Jeconia Prince Ncube granted him a protection order against his abusive wife and ordered Bertha not to verbally abuse her husband and she was also ordered not to beat him or threaten to kill him.

Source - bmetro

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Juju storm: Businessman physically and sexually abuses wife

17 secs ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe to export water to SA

1 hr ago | 341 Views

Jonathan Moyo calls for justice on gukurahundi genocide perpetrators

1 hr ago | 99 Views

Sikhala trial in false start

1 hr ago | 86 Views

Mnangagwa tightens grip on power

1 hr ago | 301 Views

Chilonga anger forces Chiwenga to abort trip

1 hr ago | 287 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs' debts choke CSC

1 hr ago | 75 Views

Looting scandal sucks in deputy minister

1 hr ago | 253 Views

Idolisation of champions of corruption

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Land tenure reform to transform Zimbabwe rapidly

1 hr ago | 82 Views

Raw deal for Air Zimbabwe creditors

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Payment delays affect power projects

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Duty hikes to affect BAT volumes

1 hr ago | 21 Views

John Deere expands firm's construction equipment portfolio to Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Obadiah Moyo seeks acquittal after State dithers on graft trial

1 hr ago | 43 Views

MDC deserter pledges to use Zifa influence to lure support to Zanu-PF

1 hr ago | 114 Views

Business frets over third Covid-19 wave

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Landmark ruling on vehicle plates

1 hr ago | 117 Views

Grace Mugabe's PHD authentic, says Nyagura

1 hr ago | 123 Views

Mnangagwa speaks about Gukurahundi genocide

1 hr ago | 90 Views

Zimbabwe govt targets 350 000 ha of irrigable land in next 3 years

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

'Politicisation of aid rampant during COVID-19 lockdown'

2 hrs ago | 14 Views

Gweru introduces electronic parking system

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

We've enough water for wheat irrigation, says Masuka

2 hrs ago | 15 Views

Transport shortage grounds Harare council

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Rural District Council demands refund from vehicle dealer

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Warrant of arrest for property developer

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Chivhu introduces vehicle clamping

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Matabeleland South men take up women's domestic roles: Report

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Mayor defends mansion allocation

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

Mnangagwa's proposed Patriotic Bill: Whither Zimbabwe at 41?

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zimbabwe must push for virtual law firms

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Residents should only pay for services provided

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Green Bombers Zanu-PF's election trump card

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

ZC backs ban on 'greedy, selfish' Streak

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Matopo community constructs new school

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Digitalisation to usher 12 new TV stations in ZImbabwe

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Cop pips head with bullet in shock suicide

2 hrs ago | 235 Views

Mereki shopping centre set for facelift

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Mnangagwa declares war on potholes

2 hrs ago | 221 Views

Customer scalding shebeen queen spared jail

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

Residents take council to task over outdated pipes

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Tanganda to relist on ZSE

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Zimbabwe TV goes digital

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

'Govt not persecuting MDC activists'

2 hrs ago | 224 Views

Census preparations begin

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Power cuts disrupt Mpilo radiotherapy services

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Zimbabwean-born pathologist stirs controversy

2 hrs ago | 191 Views

Notorious robber rearrested

2 hrs ago | 253 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days