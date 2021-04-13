Peeping Tom terror for pregnant landlady

News / National

by Staff reporter

A man from Sizinda suburb who beat up his pregnant landlady after she caught him peeping through the bathroom window while she was bathing has been arrested.A family insider who spoke to B-Metro said the four months pregnant Thokozani Sibanda (45) got shocked after she heard a funny sound outside the bathroom window."When she turned to check, she saw her tenant Willard Sithole (37) gazing at her lustfully and she screamed. Willard whose other hand was touching his manhood shamelessly walked to his room while his manhood was protruding," said a family insider.The source added: "After that Thokozani confronted him and in a bid to cover up for his shameful act Willard violently pushed Thokozani, causing her to fall on the floor. He hit her with fists all over the body and also kicked her abdomen."Thokozani screamed for help."A neighbour dashed to her house and found her lying on the floor in the sitting room while groaning and clutching her stomach. Fearing that she could suffer miscarriage her neighbour quickly phoned an ambulance which arrived swiftly and ferried her to Mpilo Central Hospital. She has been treated and discharged," said the family member.Thokozani said: "I got angry after I saw him staring at me through the window while I was bathing and I had to confront him and told him I will report him to the police because he had developed a bad habit that when I was bathing he would peep through the window."Efforts to get a comment from Willard were fruitless.Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed: "I can confirm that we arrested a man who assaulted his landlady after she accused him of peeping through the window while she was bathing."