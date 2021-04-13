Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Peeping Tom terror for pregnant landlady

by Staff reporter
48 secs ago | Views
A man from Sizinda suburb who beat up his pregnant landlady after she caught him peeping through the bathroom window while she was bathing has been arrested.

A family insider who spoke to B-Metro said the four months pregnant Thokozani Sibanda (45) got shocked after she heard a funny sound outside the bathroom window.

"When she turned to check, she saw her tenant Willard Sithole (37) gazing at her lustfully and she screamed. Willard whose other hand was touching his manhood shamelessly walked to his room while his manhood was protruding," said a family insider.

The source added: "After that Thokozani confronted him and in a bid to cover up for his shameful act Willard violently pushed Thokozani, causing her to fall on the floor. He hit her with fists all over the body and also kicked her abdomen."

Thokozani screamed for help.

"A neighbour dashed to her house and found her lying on the floor in the sitting room while groaning and clutching her stomach. Fearing that she could suffer miscarriage her neighbour quickly phoned an ambulance which arrived swiftly and ferried her to Mpilo Central Hospital. She has been treated and discharged," said the family member.

Thokozani said: "I got angry after I saw him staring at me through the window while I was bathing and I had to confront him and told him I will report him to the police because he had developed a bad habit that when I was bathing he would peep through the window."

Efforts to get a comment from Willard were fruitless.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed: "I can confirm that we arrested a man who assaulted his landlady after she accused him of peeping through the window while she was bathing."

Source - bmetro

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Hooker stabs surprise visit ex

10 secs ago | 0 Views

Man bashes 'bad cook' wife

31 secs ago | 0 Views

Woman rips hubby's scrotum

1 min ago | 1 Views

Juju storm: Businessman physically and sexually abuses wife

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Abused hubby washes plates at knifepoint

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe to export water to SA

1 hr ago | 352 Views

Jonathan Moyo calls for justice on gukurahundi genocide perpetrators

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Sikhala trial in false start

1 hr ago | 91 Views

Mnangagwa tightens grip on power

1 hr ago | 306 Views

Chilonga anger forces Chiwenga to abort trip

1 hr ago | 297 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs' debts choke CSC

1 hr ago | 80 Views

Looting scandal sucks in deputy minister

1 hr ago | 259 Views

Idolisation of champions of corruption

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Land tenure reform to transform Zimbabwe rapidly

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Raw deal for Air Zimbabwe creditors

1 hr ago | 59 Views

Payment delays affect power projects

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Duty hikes to affect BAT volumes

1 hr ago | 22 Views

John Deere expands firm's construction equipment portfolio to Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Obadiah Moyo seeks acquittal after State dithers on graft trial

1 hr ago | 44 Views

MDC deserter pledges to use Zifa influence to lure support to Zanu-PF

1 hr ago | 118 Views

Business frets over third Covid-19 wave

1 hr ago | 72 Views

Landmark ruling on vehicle plates

1 hr ago | 119 Views

Grace Mugabe's PHD authentic, says Nyagura

1 hr ago | 127 Views

Mnangagwa speaks about Gukurahundi genocide

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Zimbabwe govt targets 350 000 ha of irrigable land in next 3 years

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

'Politicisation of aid rampant during COVID-19 lockdown'

2 hrs ago | 14 Views

Gweru introduces electronic parking system

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

We've enough water for wheat irrigation, says Masuka

2 hrs ago | 15 Views

Transport shortage grounds Harare council

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Rural District Council demands refund from vehicle dealer

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Warrant of arrest for property developer

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Chivhu introduces vehicle clamping

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Matabeleland South men take up women's domestic roles: Report

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Mayor defends mansion allocation

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Mnangagwa's proposed Patriotic Bill: Whither Zimbabwe at 41?

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zimbabwe must push for virtual law firms

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Residents should only pay for services provided

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Green Bombers Zanu-PF's election trump card

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

ZC backs ban on 'greedy, selfish' Streak

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Matopo community constructs new school

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Digitalisation to usher 12 new TV stations in ZImbabwe

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Cop pips head with bullet in shock suicide

2 hrs ago | 236 Views

Mereki shopping centre set for facelift

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Mnangagwa declares war on potholes

2 hrs ago | 222 Views

Customer scalding shebeen queen spared jail

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

Residents take council to task over outdated pipes

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Tanganda to relist on ZSE

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Zimbabwe TV goes digital

2 hrs ago | 155 Views

'Govt not persecuting MDC activists'

2 hrs ago | 226 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days