Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man bashes 'bad cook' wife

by Staff reporter
32 secs ago | Views
A woman who has been physically and verbally abused by her husband for being a bad cook has rushed to the courts to seek a protection order.

Loraine Dombo of Nketa 7 suburb in Bulawayo initially enjoyed the warmth and love of her marriage in the first three years. But after that things took a U-turn, causing her marriage to turn sour.

According to Dombo her husband Ishamael Nkomo became abusive soon after he started taking alcohol.

He would come home drunk and hurl insults at her in front of their children while accusing her of being a poor cook.

He would not stop at that as he would hit Dombo with open hands and kick her all over the body.

He would also throw away the food that she would have cooked for him, saying it was poorly cooked.

When he is done with his wife, he would turn to the children and bitterly insult them, forcing them to scurry for cover. At times he would beat them.

Dombo had to approach the Western Commonage civil court for intervention to stop her husband from physically and verbally abusing her and their children.

"I'm applying for a protection order against my husband Ishamael Nkomo. He comes home drunk and starts insulting me in front of our children.

"After that he would assault me with open hands and booted feet while saying I'm a poor cook. He would also throw away the food that I would have cooked for him saying it's poorly cooked," she said.

The distraught Dombo said her husband would also unleash verbal attacks on their children.

"After harassing me he would turn to our children and would insult them for no apparent reason, forcing them to hide in the bedroom and would also hit them while threatening to kill them so as to fix me," she narrated.

The presiding magistrate Jeconia Prince Ncube granted Dombo a protection order against her abusive husband and ordered Nkomo to stop beating his wife and children and to also stop threatening to kill his children so as to punish his wife.

Source - bmetro

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Hooker stabs surprise visit ex

11 secs ago | 0 Views

Peeping Tom terror for pregnant landlady

49 secs ago | 0 Views

Woman rips hubby's scrotum

1 min ago | 1 Views

Juju storm: Businessman physically and sexually abuses wife

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Abused hubby washes plates at knifepoint

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe to export water to SA

1 hr ago | 352 Views

Jonathan Moyo calls for justice on gukurahundi genocide perpetrators

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Sikhala trial in false start

1 hr ago | 91 Views

Mnangagwa tightens grip on power

1 hr ago | 307 Views

Chilonga anger forces Chiwenga to abort trip

1 hr ago | 297 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs' debts choke CSC

1 hr ago | 80 Views

Looting scandal sucks in deputy minister

1 hr ago | 259 Views

Idolisation of champions of corruption

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Land tenure reform to transform Zimbabwe rapidly

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Raw deal for Air Zimbabwe creditors

1 hr ago | 59 Views

Payment delays affect power projects

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Duty hikes to affect BAT volumes

1 hr ago | 22 Views

John Deere expands firm's construction equipment portfolio to Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Obadiah Moyo seeks acquittal after State dithers on graft trial

1 hr ago | 44 Views

MDC deserter pledges to use Zifa influence to lure support to Zanu-PF

1 hr ago | 118 Views

Business frets over third Covid-19 wave

1 hr ago | 72 Views

Landmark ruling on vehicle plates

1 hr ago | 119 Views

Grace Mugabe's PHD authentic, says Nyagura

1 hr ago | 128 Views

Mnangagwa speaks about Gukurahundi genocide

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Zimbabwe govt targets 350 000 ha of irrigable land in next 3 years

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

'Politicisation of aid rampant during COVID-19 lockdown'

2 hrs ago | 14 Views

Gweru introduces electronic parking system

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

We've enough water for wheat irrigation, says Masuka

2 hrs ago | 15 Views

Transport shortage grounds Harare council

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Rural District Council demands refund from vehicle dealer

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Warrant of arrest for property developer

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Chivhu introduces vehicle clamping

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Matabeleland South men take up women's domestic roles: Report

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Mayor defends mansion allocation

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Mnangagwa's proposed Patriotic Bill: Whither Zimbabwe at 41?

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zimbabwe must push for virtual law firms

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Residents should only pay for services provided

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Green Bombers Zanu-PF's election trump card

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

ZC backs ban on 'greedy, selfish' Streak

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Matopo community constructs new school

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Digitalisation to usher 12 new TV stations in ZImbabwe

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Cop pips head with bullet in shock suicide

2 hrs ago | 236 Views

Mereki shopping centre set for facelift

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Mnangagwa declares war on potholes

2 hrs ago | 222 Views

Customer scalding shebeen queen spared jail

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

Residents take council to task over outdated pipes

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Tanganda to relist on ZSE

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Zimbabwe TV goes digital

2 hrs ago | 155 Views

'Govt not persecuting MDC activists'

2 hrs ago | 226 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days