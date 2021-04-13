Hooker stabs surprise visit ex

News / National

by Staff reporter

Peter Mpofu (45) was left bleeding after he was stabbed in the neck, forehead and hand by his sex worker ex-girlfriend for visiting her without notice.Mpofu, who lives in Nketa suburb, visited his ex-lover, Pamela at her place in Tshabalala on Sunday last week.He arrived in a drunken stupor and the source said he could barely string a coherent sentence."Pamela is a sex worker. When Peter arrived at Pamela's place, she was sleeping in her room with her lover. Peter knocked at the door and demanded that she opens the door for him while shouting on top of his voice that Pamela was his prostitute and she should open the door for him so that they could have sex," said a source close to investigations.The source went on to say Pamela told him to leave since she was no longer in love with him, but he kept on knocking at the door.This seems to have caused Pamela's blood to boil, prompting her to storm out of her room."She questioned him on why he had visited her without her knowledge since they were no longer in love. Peter shouted obscenities at her, while claiming that they were still in love. Pamela got angry and fumbled in her bra and took an Okapi knife and stabbed him three times, once on the forehead, once in the neck and also once on the right hand," said the source.He bled profusely and passed out, said his neighbour, who only identified himself as Moyo.Pamela fled and is still at large.Mpofu was rushed to Mpilo Central Hospital by his neighbours.A report was made to police.Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident: "I can confirm that a 45-year-old man was stabbed three times by the suspect whom he claims was his ex-girlfriend. The suspect is on the run. We are appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of the lady. Anyone with information may contact any nearest police station or send a tip – off to 0960358."Contacted for a comment Mpofu said: "Pamela was my ex-lover and I usually visited her whenever I felt the need to do so, but that day I found her with another man and she was drunk. She accused me of having visited her without notifying her, after that an argument ensued, and at the height of it she stabbed me three times."