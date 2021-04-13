Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Hooker stabs surprise visit ex

by Staff reporter
15 secs ago | Views
Peter Mpofu (45) was left bleeding after he was stabbed in the neck, forehead and hand by his sex worker ex-girlfriend for visiting her without notice.

Mpofu, who lives in Nketa suburb, visited his ex-lover, Pamela at her place in Tshabalala on Sunday last week.

He arrived in a drunken stupor and the source said he could barely string a coherent sentence.

"Pamela is a sex worker. When Peter arrived at Pamela's place, she was sleeping in her room with her lover. Peter knocked at the door and demanded that she opens the door for him while shouting on top of his voice that Pamela was his prostitute and she should open the door for him so that they could have sex," said a source close to investigations.

The source went on to say Pamela told him to leave since she was no longer in love with him, but he kept on knocking at the door.

This seems to have caused Pamela's blood to boil, prompting her to storm out of her room.

"She questioned him on why he had visited her without her knowledge since they were no longer in love. Peter shouted obscenities at her, while claiming that they were still in love. Pamela got angry and fumbled in her bra and took an Okapi knife and stabbed him three times, once on the forehead, once in the neck and also once on the right hand," said the source.

He bled profusely and passed out, said his neighbour, who only identified himself as Moyo.

Pamela fled and is still at large.

Mpofu was rushed to Mpilo Central Hospital by his neighbours.

A report was made to police.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident: "I can confirm that a 45-year-old man was stabbed three times by the suspect whom he claims was his ex-girlfriend. The suspect is on the run. We are appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of the lady. Anyone with information may contact any nearest police station or send a tip – off to 0960358."

Contacted for a comment Mpofu said: "Pamela was my ex-lover and I usually visited her whenever I felt the need to do so, but that day I found her with another man and she was drunk. She accused me of having visited her without notifying her, after that an argument ensued, and at the height of it she stabbed me three times."

Source - bmetro

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Man bashes 'bad cook' wife

36 secs ago | 0 Views

Peeping Tom terror for pregnant landlady

53 secs ago | 0 Views

Woman rips hubby's scrotum

1 min ago | 1 Views

Juju storm: Businessman physically and sexually abuses wife

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Abused hubby washes plates at knifepoint

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe to export water to SA

1 hr ago | 352 Views

Jonathan Moyo calls for justice on gukurahundi genocide perpetrators

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Sikhala trial in false start

1 hr ago | 91 Views

Mnangagwa tightens grip on power

1 hr ago | 307 Views

Chilonga anger forces Chiwenga to abort trip

1 hr ago | 299 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs' debts choke CSC

1 hr ago | 80 Views

Looting scandal sucks in deputy minister

1 hr ago | 260 Views

Idolisation of champions of corruption

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Land tenure reform to transform Zimbabwe rapidly

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Raw deal for Air Zimbabwe creditors

1 hr ago | 59 Views

Payment delays affect power projects

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Duty hikes to affect BAT volumes

1 hr ago | 22 Views

John Deere expands firm's construction equipment portfolio to Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Obadiah Moyo seeks acquittal after State dithers on graft trial

1 hr ago | 44 Views

MDC deserter pledges to use Zifa influence to lure support to Zanu-PF

1 hr ago | 118 Views

Business frets over third Covid-19 wave

1 hr ago | 72 Views

Landmark ruling on vehicle plates

1 hr ago | 119 Views

Grace Mugabe's PHD authentic, says Nyagura

1 hr ago | 129 Views

Mnangagwa speaks about Gukurahundi genocide

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Zimbabwe govt targets 350 000 ha of irrigable land in next 3 years

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

'Politicisation of aid rampant during COVID-19 lockdown'

2 hrs ago | 14 Views

Gweru introduces electronic parking system

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

We've enough water for wheat irrigation, says Masuka

2 hrs ago | 15 Views

Transport shortage grounds Harare council

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Rural District Council demands refund from vehicle dealer

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Warrant of arrest for property developer

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Chivhu introduces vehicle clamping

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Matabeleland South men take up women's domestic roles: Report

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Mayor defends mansion allocation

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Mnangagwa's proposed Patriotic Bill: Whither Zimbabwe at 41?

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zimbabwe must push for virtual law firms

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Residents should only pay for services provided

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Green Bombers Zanu-PF's election trump card

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

ZC backs ban on 'greedy, selfish' Streak

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Matopo community constructs new school

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Digitalisation to usher 12 new TV stations in ZImbabwe

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Cop pips head with bullet in shock suicide

2 hrs ago | 236 Views

Mereki shopping centre set for facelift

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Mnangagwa declares war on potholes

2 hrs ago | 222 Views

Customer scalding shebeen queen spared jail

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

Residents take council to task over outdated pipes

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Tanganda to relist on ZSE

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Zimbabwe TV goes digital

2 hrs ago | 155 Views

'Govt not persecuting MDC activists'

2 hrs ago | 226 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days