Man steals national flag

A student on attachment at the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) has been arrested after he stole a Zimbabwe national flag.Munyaradzi Chingowo (25), a student at Bulawayo Polytechnic College, pursuing a diploma in electrical engineering, is on attachment at NRZ.Andrew Bvitira (37), who is employed as a security guard at NRZ, spotted Munyaradzi shoving a Zimbabwe national flag into his satchel, a source at the company said.A source close to the investigation said:"Bvitira was at a distance of about 300 metres when he spotted Munyaradzi lowering the Zimbabwe national flag and untying it before shoving it into his satchel. He headed to the main gate. Being suspicious of that, Bvitira informed his supervisor Zacharia Miti and they rushed to the main gate and stopped Munyaradzi from leaving."They searched him and indeed found a Zimbabwe national flag in his satchel, said a privy source at the company."He asked for forgiveness, they then handcuffed him and took him to Western Commonage police station," said a source.Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed: "I can confirm that we arrested a man who allegedly stole a Zimbabwe national flag at NRZ and put it in his satchel. We would like to urge community members to refrain from stealing and stealing a national flag which signifies our identity and independence is uncalled for and should be avoided at all cost."